A-ROSA SENA on maiden voyage

The A-ROSA SENA has departed from Cologne for her maiden voyage with her first guests on board. Prior to this, the ship was blessed in Düsseldorf by Deacon Michael Inden, as well as christened by Clara Eichler, daughter of A-ROSA CEO Jörg Eichler, in the presence of the management, the investors and the crew. Due to supply challenges, the first cruise started slightly later than initially planned, which meant that this ceremony took place in a small circle only. Thanks to the hybrid propulsion system, the first departure was accomplished with the help of electrical energy from the battery storage.

Guests and crew were excited about the sustainable new ship: “A-ROSA SENA’s design is truly unique on the river. Together with the spacious interior layout, she offers a completely new travel experience”, comments hotel manager Dennis Brenner. Captain Ulrich Schwalbe adds: “Thanks to the hybrid propulsion system and the exhaust gas purification filter, you don’t notice any emissions on board and can just enjoy the pure cruising experience.” The E-Motion Ship recently received the “German Award for Sustainability Projects 2022” for her environmentally friendly technologies.

Throughout the summer, the A-ROSA SENA offers 7-night voyages from Cologne via Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Dordrecht and Antwerp. Guests can disembark individually or discover the destinations through exclusive shore excursions organised by A-ROSA. Whether a gracht tour in Amsterdam, a visit to the miniature world Madurodam in Rotterdam, a canoe trip through the nature reserve Biesbosch or a culinary city tour through Antwerp – there is something for all tastes. The last day of the trip is a cruising day during which guests can enjoy everything the ship has to offer at their leisure: The large SPA-ROSA with sauna, whirlpool and massage room, the fitness area, two pools on the sun deck, the Kids Club for little guests and various restaurants and bars.