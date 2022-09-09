The World Travel & Tourism Council reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “WTTC, its Members, and the global Travel & Tourism community are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Queen has been the most incredible force for good. She won the hearts and respect of people and nations around the world.

“Our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and our heartfelt tribute to Her Majesty the Queen for a lifetime of devotion and dedicated service.”