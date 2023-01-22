Hyatt Strengthens Position as Leader in Luxury, Lifestyle and Leisure in 2023

Hyatt Hotels Corporation shared today that Hyatt is positioned for continued transformative growth in 2023 and beyond with a record pipeline of approximately 117,000 rooms worldwide as of year-end 2022.

Notably, nearly one in four pipeline properties is classified as a lifestyle hotel, representing 10 percent of the existing base of hotels, further strengthening Hyatt’s leadership position in the luxury, lifestyle and leisure segments. The significant growth of these high-value properties in Hyatt’s portfolio expands the compelling guest experiences that can further drive World of Hyatt loyalty penetration across the Hyatt portfolio.

A notable driver of this growth is the announced asset-light acquisition of Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform which is expected to bring established lifestyle hotel brands – including Dream Hotels, Unscripted Hotels and The Chatwal – into the Hyatt portfolio. Dream Hotel Group properties are known for their experiential hospitality including hotspot restaurants and nightlife venues built on strategic and unconventional programming and brand collaborations, paired with signature designs that balance substance with sizzle. The acquisition will welcome more than 600 new colleagues into the Hyatt family, bringing deep expertise in experiential hospitality to Hyatt’s global portfolio of lifestyle offerings and extending Hyatt’s brand footprint in strategic destinations including Nashville, Hollywood, Las Vegas, South Beach, Saint Lucia, Doha and New York City. It will also mark the entrance of Hyatt brands into markets such as the Catskills in New York and Valle de Guadalupe in Mexico.

Additionally, the Caption by Hyatt brand – which combines the design and comfort of an upscale, lifestyle-forward hotel with the flexibility of a select-service property – is poised for significant growth following the successful opening of Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis in 2022. The brand is expected to grow its presence in Tennessee with Caption by Hyatt Chattanooga in collaboration with 3H Group (expected for 2024) and enter California with both Caption by Hyatt Roseville in collaboration with LRE & Companies and American Hospitality Services, Inc. and Caption by Hyatt Sacramento in collaboration with Presidio Hotel Development LLC and 29th Street Capital (both expected for 2026). The Caption by Hyatt brand is expanding internationally with previously announced properties expected to open in China and Japan in 2023, Vietnam in 2025 and Sydney in the coming years. Grounded in caring for people and place and creating connections between them, the Caption by Hyatt brand is committed to hiring diverse talent, vendors, artisans, and suppliers – and celebrating the diversity of people in the communities in which Caption by Hyatt hotels are located.

“Through our intentional long-term growth strategy and by working closely with owners, Hyatt boasts five years of industry-leading organic net rooms growth,” said Jim Chu, executive vice president, chief growth officer, Hyatt. “Owners want to work with us because of our expertise, performance track record and optimal positioning in the industry. We have global scale, but we are nimble enough to create personal relationships, draw on our own experiences and lead with empathy.”

New Luxury, Lifestyle & Leisure Properties in Prominent Markets

Hyatt anticipates additional organic growth across its luxury, lifestyle and leisure offerings, bringing thoughtful design, innovative food and beverage and personalized service around the globe.

The Park Hyatt brand is set to:

Reestablish its presence in South Africa with Park Hyatt Johannesburg in late 2023 and make its entrance to Morocco with Park Hyatt Marrakech, offering luxury resort elegance with Moroccan charm.

Return to London with Park Hyatt London River Thames and expand in the Asia Pacific region with Park Hyatt Taipei (Taiwan), Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Park Hyatt Phu Quoc (Vietnam) in 2024.

In 2023, the Andaz brand will celebrate expansion into new markets with:

Andaz Doha in Qatar, which will bring locally inspired design and contemporary art to a new level, offering guests signature touchpoints and innovative dining outlets including a South African signature restaurant and a Singaporean street food restaurant.

Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach in Thailand will deliver a lush and secluded beachfront retreat providing myriad ways for guests to connect with the local Thai culture, from destination excursions to authentic dining, wellness and family activities.

Andaz Mexico City Condesa, which connects Mexican culture with its traditional architecture and imaginative décor, recently opened its doors in January.

Andaz Macau, which will be set within one of Asia’s most iconic and advanced meeting and event destinations – Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) – will debut as the largest Andaz hotel in the world with more than 700 rooms and suites.

Andaz Nanjing Hexi in Greater China, which will blend the eclectic spirit of the modern Nanjing and the long history of the prosperous academic culture.

Hyatt’s Boundless Collection and Independent Collection, which range from upscale to luxury lifestyle brands, feature a healthy pipeline of expected openings in 2023 and 2024 including:

Growth of the Thompson Hotels brand with two chic urban oases set to debut with Thompson Palm Springs and Thompson Houston.

Expansion of the Hyatt Centric brand in prime destinations that connect guests to the heart of the action, including Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin, Hyatt Centric Zhongshan Park Shanghai, and Hyatt Centric Xi’an Gaoxin.

The anticipated debut of the Destination by Hyatt brand in Florida with the verdant 18-hole signature golf resort Banyan Cay Resort & Golf in West Palm Beach, as well as in Asia Pacific with The Grand Resort in Qingchengshan, China.

The planned debut of the JdV by Hyatt brand in Rhode Island, with The Pell, a vibrant coastal hotel located in the middle of Aquidneck Island in Middletown, and in Goa with the anticipated opening of Ronil, set on 1.6 acres of coastal land in Baga, India.

The anticipated opening of NUMU Boutique Hotel, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

Introducing All-Inclusive Premier Brands Around the World

Hyatt offers one of the largest portfolios of luxury all-inclusive resorts in the world including a healthy pipeline of expected openings in 2023 spearheaded by growth across Bulgaria’s popular Black Sea destinations and the recent launch of Secrets Impression Resorts & Spas, a first-of-its-kind product designed to deliver the highest level of luxury all-inclusive service and amenities. This intimate line of boutique, adults-only havens offer exclusive personalized experiences, butler service and curated gastronomy designed to exceed expectations. The new line extension celebrated the opening of Secrets Impression Moxché Playa del Carmen in December 2022 and expects to welcome its second property, Secrets Impression Isla Mujeres later this year.

Select Service Growth in Top Vacation Destinations Attracting Families and Leisure Travelers

With more than 400 Hyatt Place and nearly 130 Hyatt House properties in top travel destinations across the globe, Hyatt’s select service brands continue to extend their customer base to attract leisure travelers and families looking for relaxing, seamless hotel experiences. The Hyatt House brand recently underwent a brand refresh to celebrate all travel occasions, long and short. Travelers staying at Hyatt House hotels globally can make themselves at home, whether it’s a family getaway, reuniting with friends or extending a business trip.

Hyatt is expected to add an impressive line-up of Hyatt Place and Hyatt House properties globally over the coming years including in key emerging leisure hotspots and business travel destinations in the U.S. and Canada, such as Hyatt House Traverse City (Michigan), Hyatt House Bozeman (Montana), Hyatt Place Cape Canaveral (Florida), Hyatt House Roseville (California), Hyatt Place Toronto – Downtown/Jarvis Street (Ontario), and Hyatt Place Mississauga - Airport Corporate Centre (Ontario). Additionally, in 2023 the brands are expected to make their international market entries in Guyana and Estonia.

For more information about Hyatt hotels, please visit: www.hyatt.com.