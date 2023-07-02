Hyatt Place Linyi People’s Square Celebrates Official Opening

Hyatt Place Linyi People’s Square, the first Hyatt Place hotel in Linyi, is officially open, expanding the Hyatt Place brand’s global footprint in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members.

The new hotel features the intuitive design, casual atmosphere, and practical amenities that are characteristic of the Hyatt Place brand, including free Wi-Fi and a variety of local and international food offerings. The hotel is owned by a joint venture led by Linyi Xuan Yue Hotel Co., Ltd. and is operated by Minyoun Hospitality.

Hyatt Place hotels seamlessly blend contemporary design, flexible spaces, and convenience to create an easy to navigate experience for today’s dynamic traveler. Nestled in the heart of Linyi’s Lanshan District, Hyatt Place Linyi People’s Square boasts an enviable position, neighboring the city’s bustling commercial hub, 25 minutes from Linyi Qiyang Airport and a short drive from Linyi Railway Station.

“As Linyi continues to grow and thrive economically, we are excited to add to the momentum by welcoming the first Hyatt Place hotel to Linyi,” said General Manager Cliff Yue. “With our thoughtfully designed social spaces and contemporary guestrooms complete with separate work and rest areas, our guests can effortlessly fulfill their needs while on the go.”

Hyatt Place Linyi People’s Square offers:

109 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper

The Kitchen serves freshly prepared meals including Chinese and Western-style breakfasts

The Market serves freshly prepared grab-and-go options anytime, day or night

The Bar features specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wine and cocktails

Necessities program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free

Free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms

Event Spaces that offer 120 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space

Fitness Center featuring cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens

“Linyi is a vibrant city with remarkable sites and attractions, and Hyatt Place Linyi People’s Square is situated in the heart of it all,” said Tengjiao Ma, investor of Linyi Xuan Yue Hotel Co., Ltd. “We look forward to welcoming our esteemed guests to our hotel, poised to offer thoughtful service, convenience and seamless access to the surrounding area.”

HYATT PLACE LINYI PEOPLE’S SQUARE LEADERSHIP

Hyatt Place Linyi People’s Square is under the leadership of General Manager Cliff Yue and Director of Operations Sky Sun. In his role, Yue spearheads day-to-day operations for the hotel, including overseeing professional service team associates and maintaining the high service standards synonymous with the Hyatt Place brand. Sun is responsible for providing sales service and support, catering to the needs of discerning travelers and meeting planners visiting the Linyi region.

For more information, please visit www. hyattplacelinyipeoplessquare.com