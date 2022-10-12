Wyndham’s Meetings Collection Goes Global, Grows to Over 160 Hotels and Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across more than 95 countries, today announced the global expansion of The Meetings Collection, which now includes over 160 hotels and resorts across the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

A carefully curated collection of aspirational hotels and resorts in highly sought-after meetings destinations, The Meetings Collection caters to planners globally by putting their needs at the forefront, making it simple, easy and rewarding to organize multiple, multi-year meetings across a wide variety of hotels and brands. The Collection first launched in the U.S. in late 2021 and is a part of Wyndham’s innovative Wyndham Business program.

“Over the last several years, Wyndham has continued adding to an already robust portfolio of aspirational hotels and resorts, introducing new offerings in some of the world’s most popular and sought-after destinations,” said Carol Lynch, senior vice president, Global Sales, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “This growth, combined with the continued recovery of group travel, make now the right time to expand The Meetings Collection globally. These hotels and their teams are experts in delivering exceptional experiences and, through The Meetings Collection, Wyndham is making it easier than ever for planners—specifically those booking two or more events at one or multiple hotels—save time, save money and get rewarded in the process.”

Among the perks now available to planners when booking with The Meetings Collection:

Multi-Meeting Discounts

Save up to 5% off Total Meeting Value (TMV) when booking two events or more.*

Enhanced Flexibility

Up to 30% group attrition with no penalty.*

Streamlined Contracting Process

Dedicated sales team support and a single point of contact for each event.

Exclusive Destination Experiences

Exclusive destination experiences for planners—think weekend golf getaways, relaxing spa retreats, immersive culinary experiences and more.

Double Wyndham Rewards® Points

Double points for planners via Wyndham Rewards and go meetSM.

The above perks are available on qualified bookings at all U.S. hotels and resorts within The Meetings Collection. Similar perks are available in all regions globally but in some cases, may be available only for a limited time