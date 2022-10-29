The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach and The Ritz-Carlton, makes new appointment

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach and The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour are thrilled to announce the appointment of the new Market Director of Sales and Marketing, Brigette Bienvenu

Brigette joins as a member of the hotels’ Guidance Team and will provide strategic leadership while presiding over the Sales and Marketing discipline.

Brigette’s strengths lie in building high-performance teams and taking luxurious experiences to totally new heights. She is dedicated to mentoring, guiding, and inspiring her colleagues to truly embody the culture and spirit of The Ritz-Carlton brand. This encourages her team to provide the best possible service and elevate the guest experience to an unparalleled league of luxury offered nowhere else in the area. This dedication to team-building and impeccable quality has resulted in Brigette being recognized and awarded with the Hilton Circle of Excellence, Team of the Year, 2007 and Hilton Circle of Excellence, Director of the Year, 2009. Through her new role, Brigette’s goal is to create dedicated teams in order to further elevate both hotels in the luxury market so they continue to be acknowledged as unrivaled hotels in their respective locations.

“It is an absolute honor to join The Ritz-Carlton brand in Miami, one of the most sought after and influential cities in the world, as Market Director of Sales and Marketing of The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach and The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour,” says Brigette. “I grew up in New Orleans where travel and tourism were at the forefront of my daily life, and I immediately knew I had a passion for hospitality. Throughout my 20 year career, my goal has been to join a leading luxury brand like The Ritz-Carlton and to be based in South Florida, and this appointment is fulfilling both of those dreams. I’m thrilled to offer my skills and expertise to the fantastic teams at both resorts, and to lead the charge into an exciting new era for these two glamorous hotels.”

Brigette joins The Ritz-Carlton team from the W Hotel brand, having previously served as the Director of Sales and Marketing at W Fort Lauderdale Hotel & Residences and prior that Director of Sales and Marketing at W Hollywood Hotel & Residence in Los Angeles, California. Prior to making the jump into the luxury hospitality sector, Brigette spent nearly a decade serving in Marketing & Sales roles for Hilton brand properties. Brigette received her BA in Communication Studies at Loyola University in her hometown of New Orleans.