Hyatt Hotels reaches historic property milestone

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has welcomed the opening of its 1,000th hotel worldwide.

Alila Napa Valley in St. Helena, California, opens its doors earlier, pushing the company toward the historic milestone.

Founder Jay Pritzker purchased the first Hyatt hotel in 1957 with a new vision for hospitality, built around people.

Since then, Hyatt’s purpose to care for people so they can be their best has driven ground-breaking hotel designs, the award-winning World of Hyatt guest loyalty program and strategic brand acquisitions.

Today, this milestone reinforces Hyatt’s continued commitment to intentional growth in places that matter most to guests, members, customers, and owners.

“Hyatt’s thoughtful journey to 1,000 hotels has been grounded in listening, growing, and innovating along the way to meet the various needs of those people we work with along the Development journey,” said Peter Norman, senior vice president development Europe, Middle East, south-west Asia, Africa at Hyatt.

“Today, we remain focused on expanding our global footprint and building our business based on where we can best extend care and make a positive impact on our guests and the communities in which we operate.

“With a strong pipeline of new openings and developments in Europe, Middle East, south-west Asia, Africa and across the globe, Hyatt continues to offer memorable experiences that will cater to the growing demand for leisure destinations our guests are seeking as they get back to travel.”