Hyatt Expands Presence in Saudi Arabia with Three New Hotels in Madinah

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into management agreements with Rua Al Madinah Holding Company to manage three new Hyatt-branded hotels, including Grand Hyatt Madinah, Hyatt Regency Madinah and Hyatt Place Madinah.

Upon opening, these properties will participate in the World of Hyatt loyalty program and will add a combined 1,729 room keys to Hyatt’s portfolio in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, significantly expanding Hyatt’s brand presence in the country and demonstrating its commitment to strategic growth of its portfolio in key markets that matter to its guests, World of Hyatt members, customers and owners.

The three properties will be part of the Rua Al Madinah project and are set to be the first Hyatt-branded hotels in Madinah, a city that aims to attract 30 million tourists by 2030. The Rua Al Madinah project is one of the most important initiatives of the Public Investment Fund to achieve the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to raise the readiness of the eastern region of the Prophet’s Mosque to accommodate the rising demand in tourism. Set within a distinguished urban environment, the milestone project will aim to enrich the visitor’s experience through the development of integrated systems for hotels, commercial projects and urban centres that highlight the religious and cultural characteristics of Al Madinah Al Munawwarah; all, in an atmosphere full of tranquillity and harmony.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to play a pivotal role in Hyatt’s growth strategy in the Middle East and we are excited to work with Rua Al Madinah Holding Company on the plans for these fantastic properties in Madinah,” commented Javier Águila, Group President, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Hyatt. “We are enthusiastic about Saudi Arabia’s vision and strategy for the country, and glad to see how tourism continues to grow year over year. We are honored to be part of this growth and these new properties signal Hyatt’s commitment to thoughtful brand growth in desirable destinations and further reinforces Hyatt’s position as a hospitality leader in the region.”

Hyatt Place Madinah will feature 860 thoughtfully designed guestrooms, a large dining restaurant, event space and a fitness center. It will provide self-reliant travelers with a casual yet stylish environment that adapts seamlessly for all types of stay occasions.

Hyatt Regency Madinah will have 539 well-appointed guestrooms, multiple dining venues, a spacious lobby lounge and a Regency Club where guests can come to relax, refuel or focus on work. The guestroom interior will be designed for tranquillity and productivity and will incorporate inspirational design elements from Madinah’s culture. True to the brand promise, the property will be a go-to gathering space for every occasion, while providing a memorable experience for those visiting the Holy City of Madinah on spiritual and religious journeys.

Grand Hyatt Madinah will be designed to offer guests an elevated and sophisticated experience. Positioned as a destination within a destination, the property will have 330 luxurious guestrooms, premium dining experiences, and a double-height lobby with modern interiors that will reflect the vibrant design and bold architecture that the Grand Hyatt brand is known for.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Rua Al Madinah Holding Company to bring three of Hyatt’s world-class brands to Madinah,” said Ludwig Bouldoukian, Regional Vice President, Development, Middle East and Africa, Hyatt. “The Rua Al Madinah development is a significant project that is set to further amplify the Kingdom’s cultural capital and we look forward to showcasing Hyatt’s diverse portfolio that will meet the needs of global travellers.”

“The development of these three hotels as part of the Rua Al Madinah masterplan marks an exciting milestone of the entry of Hyatt’s renowned brand portfolio into the city of Madinah,” Eng. Ahmed Al Juhani, CEO, Rua Al Madinah Holding commented. “We are excited to bring Hyatt’s exceptional standards of hospitality to Madinah and are confident of the positive impact this project will bring to the city’s tourism industry as we progress its development.”

“The addition of Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, and Hyatt Place hotels to Rua Al Madinah’s hospitality offerings is a major milestone for our company,” said Mr. Ahmed Bin Madhi, CIO, Rua Al Madinah Holding. “We are excited to work with Hyatt and offer our guests world-class amenities and experiences in one of the world’s most historically and culturally significant cities. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to elevating the travel experience in Madinah and we look forward to welcoming guests to these new properties soon.”

The three properties join Hyatt’s highly anticipated pipeline in Saudi Arabia, which is set to solidify Hyatt’s portfolio and diverse brand presence across key destinations in the country, including the Holy City of Madinah.

Hyatt’s current portfolio in Saudi Arabia consists of six properties across five brands: Park Hyatt Jeddah – Marina, Club and Spa, Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences, Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya, Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah, Hyatt Place Riyadh Al Sulaimania and Hyatt House Jeddah Sari Street.

For information on Hyatt’s existing brand portfolio, please visit www.hyatt.com.