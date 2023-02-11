Get closer to the Super Bowl with Aer Lingus

With excitement building, information from Aer Lingus ahead of the upcoming US Super Bowl, where the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona, for the prestigious NFL title.

Aer Lingus offers seamless connections from the UK via its Dublin hub to 12 North American cities, including popular locations across the West Coast, such as San Francisco, Seattle and Los Angeles.



Holidaymakers planning a trip to California, just a short flight away from where the Super Bowl is being held this year in Phoenix, can fly direct to Los Angeles and San Francisco from the UK via Dublin, with competitive fares on return flights from £1,379 in Business Class and £458 in Economy Class (including all taxes and charges).

Dublin offers the hub without the hassle thanks to US Pre-clearance, which allows travellers to arrive into the US like a domestic passenger, bypassing any lengthy immigration queues upon arrival.



For more information and best fares visit aerlingus.com.

