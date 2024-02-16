Thompson Houston Unveils Luxurious Urban Oasis Overlooking Buffalo Bayou Park

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced the opening of Thompson Houston, Houston’s newest luxury lifestyle hotel offering a distinctive guest experience that celebrates the individuality of Space City overlooking the verdant Buffalo Bayou Park. Set against the backdrop of rare unobstructed views of downtown Houston’s skyline, the hotel captures the vibrancy of the city with an unapologetically stylish design signature to the brand, a stunning spa sanctuary, world-class dining, and elevated spaces perfect for weddings and events.

Thompson Houston features 172 guestrooms, including 34 suites, with floor-to-ceiling windows and a residential feel designed to evoke the spirit of old Texas, with entirely custom-made furnishings and spacious en-suite bathrooms with marble vanities and custom wall treatments and tiling. The new-build hotel is housed within a sleek glass and exposed-steel building that displays curved lines designed by award-winning architect, HOK. Interiors are designed by Houston-based architecture and design firm Abel Design Group featuring warm earthy colors, organic materials, brass fixtures, and hardwood floors paying homage to the hotel’s natural setting of nearby Buffalo Bayou Park.

“We’re thrilled to open Thompson Houston and offer guests and locals an unparalleled hospitality experience in Houston,” said Ted Knighton, managing director of Thompson Houston. “With a unique design and stellar location beside Buffalo Bayou Park, we are excited to become a homebase for visitors and locals alike and what will surely be the most sought-after social space for weddings and events.”

Located on the seventh floor, the mid-century modern-styled lobby in the sky captures the spirit of Houston with an edgy spirit and sophisticated yet familiar contemporary design. Thompson Houston offers one of the city’s largest outdoor rooftops, with a custom-tiled infinity pool boarded by cabanas, and a 2,500-square-foot greenspace, both providing views of downtown and creating an idyllic setting for outdoor weddings and events.

The hotel’s sixth floor is dedicated to the full-service Thompson Spa at Thompson Houston, featuring six treatment suites with spa treatments on par with those of a world-class destination spa resort, combining ancestral tradition with scientific innovation. The spa offers indoor and outdoor relaxation areas, saunas, a salon, and a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center. A lineup of bespoke treatments are available to guests and locals, including massages, facials, body and hydration scrubs, men’s treatments, regenerative treatments, and more utilizing luxury products from Pietro Simone and Agent Nateur. Hotel guests also receive access to the EOS fitness center, just steps from the hotel.

Further expanding Houston’s vibrant culinary offerings, Sol 7 is Thompson Houston’s signature all day dining restaurant located off the lobby, featuring rooftop seating where guests can enjoy creative cocktails and seasonal fare. Opening soon are two additional restaurants operated by TableOne Hospitality: Chardon, a French brasserie that will debut in summer 2024, and Buck 40, an upscale supper club slated to open in fall 2024. All three restaurants are led by Executive Chef Alexandre Viriot, a Dallas native who has worked alongside three of the world’s most accomplished French chefs — Guy Savoy, Joël Robuchon, and Alain Ducasse, at restaurants in Saint Petersburg, Doha, Paris, and Macau. Additionally, Thompson Houston is home to the first brick-and-mortar outpost of local coffee company, Maven Coffee Company, offering specialty coffees, pastries, and coffee-based cocktails. Maven was founded by Houston Astros baseball player Lance McCullers Jr. with local youth entrepreneurs, Juan Carlos Martinez de Aldecoa and Blake Fertitta. Complementing these dining venues will be an additional collection of restaurants opening spring 2024 from acclaimed restaurant group Noble33 including Toca Madera, a modern Mexican steakhouse, and Meduza Mediterrania, an inventive Mediterranean dining experience.

Offering more than 17,000 square feet of meticulously designed flexible indoor and outdoor event space to accommodate groups of up to 800 people, Thompson Houston is the city’s newest destination for weddings, meetings, iconic galas, and social events. All venues showcase a residential feel, from intimate executive boardrooms to an 8,000-square-foot ballroom adorned with eclectic mesh chandeliers, brass accents and a private terrace and private entrance for large groups. Customizable breakout rooms and pre-function space also feature floor-to-ceiling windows with many rooms boasting private, wraparound outdoor terraces with views of the city.

The only hotel in Houston with a 160-acre park at its doorstep, Thompson Houston provides an urban respite with several open-air spaces and guest amenities encouraging wellness and outdoor exploration. Guests are welcome to explore the nearby trails on bike with complimentary Thompson Houston-branded Bluejay Electric Bicycles, and hydration stations are available on each floor in addition to daily newspapers, and complimentary fresh fruit.

The hotel is conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria, the stately River Oaks neighborhood, downtown Houston, the Museum District, professional sports venues at Minute Maid Park and Shell Energy Stadium, and a 25-minute drive from George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William Hobby Airport.

Thompson Houston marks the fourth Thompson Hotels’ property in Texas, joining Thompson Austin, Thompson Dallas and Thompson San Antonio -Riverwalk, and is the 19th Thompson Hotels property globally.

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Thompson Houston, valid through May 31, 2024, as part of World of Hyatt’s new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.thompsonhoustonhotel.com