Hyatt Celebrates Brand Entry into Estonia with the Opening of Hyatt Place Tallinn

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has celebrated the opening of Hyatt Place Tallinn, marking its brand debut in Estonia and a significant milestone in the company’s continued strategic expansion across Europe. Located in the heart of Tallinn’s dynamic harbor district, just steps from the city center, Hyatt Place Tallinn is a welcoming place where guests are met with convenient amenities and experiences in a casual atmosphere, helping them balance the demands of work and life while on the road. Remarkably accessible for ferry travelers arriving from Helsinki and Stockholm, guests are a short walk from Tallinn’s UNESCO-listed Old Town neighborhood, known for its cobblestone streets, vibrant cafés, and medieval charm.

Surrounded by modern business hubs, cultural venues, and seaside promenades, Hyatt Place Tallinn connects guests to both the city’s commercial and historic centers, making it an ideal base for both business and leisure stays. Within walking distance, guests can explore the Rotermanni Quarter, renowned for contemporary dining and boutique shopping, and Telliskivi Creative City, which offers a vibrant blend of art, design, and cultural experiences. Around the corner is Kultuurikatel, a distinctive venue that regularly hosts leading tech conferences and events that celebrate the creative industries.

“The opening of Hyatt Place Tallinn marks an exciting milestone as we introduce the Hyatt brand to the Baltic States for the first time,” said Michel Morauw, Managing Director, North, EAME for Hyatt. “As business travelers increasingly seek to immerse themselves in local experiences when traveling for work, we are committed to meeting and exceeding their expectations, and it is openings like this that demonstrate our commitment to growth in this space.”

Igor Viskub, Management Board member at Estma HPT, the owning company of the hotel, celebrated the momentous opening of the first Hyatt hotel in Estonia, saying: “We honored the Hyatt Place brand by bringing to life every aspect of its signature comfort and functionality in the Baltics. The ultimate proof of whether we succeeded is really up to our guests, World of Hyatt members and customers, but we feel we have found the right collaborator, the right brand, and the right location for Hyatt’s successful entry into the growing Estonian market.”

“As Estonia continues to emerge as a dynamic destination for both business and leisure, we are proud to contribute to its growth by introducing the first Hyatt hotel to the country,” said Kadi Saluoks, general manager of Hyatt Place Tallinn. “This city has a lot to offer, and we have created a space that feels comfortable and easy to be in—whether you are here to work, explore, or just take a break. It has been exciting to see it all come together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Guestrooms Designed for Comfort and Convenience

Hyatt Place Tallinn’s 169 spacious and thoughtfully designed guestrooms blend modern Scandinavian-inspired design with sleek, functional décor, combining clean-lined, modern furnishings to create a warm and stylish retreat for every guest. The hotel’s serene color palette draws from Tallinn’s Nordic light and coastal charm, creating a sense of calm and clarity, ideal for business travelers needing focus or leisure guests winding down after exploring the city. With flexible social spaces and rooms designed to balance work and relaxation, the hotel is perfectly positioned to meet the needs of today’s multifaceted travelers. Guests can enjoy thoughtful in-room amenities such as walk-in showers and a Cozy Corner to relax or work, all while embracing the capital’s rich cultural heritage.

Locally Grown, Globally Inspired

The hotel’s dining experiences bring the best of local flavor, reimagined with inspiration from around the world. At the heart of this offering is Zoom, a modern and inviting restaurant that blends contemporary design with a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. The menu celebrates high-quality, seasonal ingredients, catering to both international tastes and local culinary traditions.

With over 25 years of culinary experience across multiple countries, Executive Chef Alexander Kaiser brings a rich tapestry of global expertise and a deep-rooted passion for hospitality to Hyatt Place Tallinn. His menus are modern and thoughtful, offering a fresh take on everyday dining.

Amenities Designed for Balance

Guests have access to a state-of-the-art 24/7 fitness center equipped with high-performance equipment. The hotel’s prime location also provides direct access to a scenic seaside promenade ideal for running and walking, as well as a nature reserve featuring a picturesque hiking trail, offering guests varied outdoor fitness options.

For moments of unwinding and social connection, the hotel’s bar, 6 Cocktails, will open before year-end, offering sweeping views of the city and harbor.

Events at Hyatt Place Tallinn can be held in the versatile 890 square foot conference room, which can be divided into two separate spaces and is equipped with modern audiovisual technology, making it ideal for meetings, presentations, training sessions, or informal networking events.

For further information or to book a reservation, please visit www.hyattplacetallinn.com. World of Hyatt members can save up to 25% and enjoy complimentary breakfast on stays through November 2, 2025, when booked by August 7, 2025. Terms apply.