Mumian Shanghai Expo Debuts as Part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Hyatt Hotels Corporation have announced alongside Shenzhen Yuen Kai Hotel Management Co., Ltd. (“Yuen Kai”) the opening of Mumian Shanghai Expo, marking the debut of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in the city of Shanghai, China. The new waterfront boasts a prime location in Shanghai Expo area, offering panoramic views of the Lujiazui skyline. Blending classic Shanghai architectural elements with contemporary luxury, the property delivers an authentic Haipai cultural experience for curious global travelers.

“Secret Garden Mansion” illustrated Shanghai Haipai culture

Inspired by the concept of a “secret garden mansion,” Mumian Shanghai Expo masterfully weaves Oriental aesthetics with the timeless elegance of a traditional Shanghai style mansion. Guests can immerse themselves in the legacy of Shanghai Haipai culture in the golden era. Mumian Shanghai Expo features 332 tastefully furnished guestrooms, suites, and serviced residences, many with sweeping views of the Huangpu River and Lujiazui skyline. Designed with clean lines, warm textures, and an abundance of natural light, the spaces artfully weave in subtle nods to Haipai culture, striking a balance between contemporary sophistication and local charm—all tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers.

The hotel showcases an elegant collection of dining and cultural venues that harmonize culinary artistry with creative inspiration. All-day dining venue SUGAR PAVILION serves a refined selection of nourishing cuisine - featuring specialty coffee, artisanal desserts, and crafted beverages. With its rotating art displays and curated retail offerings, the space invites guests to savor wholesome, flavorful meals in a casually sophisticated atmosphere. Drawing inspiration from the “secret garden mansion” concept, Xiao Nan Yang Restaurant offers authentic Huaiyang and Shanghainese cuisines, complemented by innovative fusion creations and a discerning wine portfolio. The restaurant features four private dining rooms and direct access to the expansive 18,300 square feet Zhuguang Rooftop Garden. Two versatile function spaces are also available for meetings and private events. Zhuguang Art Gallery, a dynamic space designed to stimulate creativity and foster meaningful connections, hosts regular art exhibitions for guests to enjoy and inspire.

A Cultural Sanctuary at the Heart of the City

Perfectly located at the intersection of Expo Avenue and Expo Park, the hotel overlooks the Huangpu River in the heart of Pudong’s Expo zone. Within walking distance are renowned cultural institutions such as the China Art Museum, the Expo Center, and the Power Station of Art. The hotel is also conveniently connected to the Lujiazui Financial District and the Qiantan commercial hub, making it a nexus of artistic energy and metropolitan dynamism. Thanks to the integrated urban planning of Shibo Tiandi, the hotel anchors a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood that seamlessly integrates premium offices, high-end retail, cultural venues, and waterfront greenery.

“Mumian Shanghai Expo beautifully blends Shanghai’s rich heritage with contemporary sophistication,” said Heidi Tang, General Manager of Mumian Shanghai Expo. “Marking the debut of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Shanghai, Mumian Shanghai Expo has crafted an urban sanctuary where every curated detail celebrates the storied art of living. We look forward to welcoming global travelers to experience this unique interpretation of Shanghai’s spirit in the heart of Pudong Expo area.”

Grand Opening Offer for World of Hyatt Members

In celebration of this debut property that’s part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, in Shanghai, China, World of Hyatt is providing members with even more ways to be rewarded by offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Mumian Shanghai Expo Hotel, for stays starting now and completed by October 31, 2025. For more information, please visit worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. Terms Apply.