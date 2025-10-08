How Delta’s Two Decades with Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) Are Fueling Hope

Delta Air Lines is marking its centennial year with a powerful reminder of its commitment beyond aviation — a two-decade partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Throughout October, the airline is painting its skies pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, uniting employees, customers, and survivors in the fight against breast cancer.

Since 2005, Delta has raised over $33 million for BCRF, supporting more than 130 research projects and funding breakthroughs such as Clairity Breast, the first FDA-authorized AI-powered platform for predicting breast cancer risk through mammograms. This year, Delta reached a record $5 million in donations, underscoring the impact collective action can achieve. The airline also hosted its annual Breast Cancer One charter, gathering 180 survivors, fighters, and supporters for a symbolic journey from Atlanta to Salt Lake City.

Beyond special flights, Delta invites travelers to join the cause with inflight fundraising, pink-themed beverages, and exclusive lounge offerings, ensuring every purchase or donation brings science closer to a cure. As Delta celebrates 100 years of connecting people across the globe, its ongoing partnership with BCRF highlights how compassion, community, and innovation are transforming the future of cancer research.

Last year, Delta’s commitment to breast cancer awareness reached across continents, from the U.S. to Ghana, where the airline partnered for the eighth consecutive year with Breast Care International on the “Walk for the Cure” in Ejisu, Ashanti Region. The event drew thousands of survivors, healthcare professionals, and advocates under the theme “Together We Can Change the Narrative About Cancers in Africa,” highlighting the importance of education, early detection, and access to treatment. Ahead of the walk, Delta also supported the groundbreaking of the King Osei Tutu II Comprehensive Cancer Centre of Excellence in Accra, furthering progress in cancer care across Ghana. Meanwhile in the U.S., Delta’s annual “Breast Cancer One” flight brought together 150 employee survivors and fighters for a journey filled with solidarity, resilience, and hope, underscoring the airline’s long-standing partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. These initiatives reflect how Delta’s global network extends its reach beyond travel, using its platform to unite communities, inspire survivors, and drive meaningful change in the fight against breast cancer.