Daily non-stop flights between Hong Kong and Changsha mark Cathay’s continued network growth

The Cathay Group has announced the launch of daily non-stop flights between Hong Kong and Changsha, beginning November 4, 2025. The new service marks the airline group’s fifth Chinese Mainland destination added this year, expanding its network in the region to 24 cities.

Operated by Cathay Pacific, the Hong Kong–Changsha flights will use Airbus A321neo aircraft equipped with both Business and Economy cabins, offering travellers a modern and comfortable experience along with Cathay’s award-winning inflight entertainment system. The schedule includes both morning and evening departures, giving passengers convenient options for travel between the two cities.

Cathay Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam said the new service will strengthen ties between Hong Kong, Hunan Province, and the wider world. “We are excited to introduce non-stop flights between Hong Kong and Changsha, establishing an important bridge that fosters trade and cultural exchange between Hunan and the rest of the world via our Hong Kong hub,” Lam said. “With Changsha as our 24th destination in the Chinese Mainland, we are doubling down on our promise of greater choice, convenience and connectivity for our customers.”

The addition of Changsha comes during a year of strong growth for the Cathay Group, which has launched or announced 21 new destinations in 2025. The group is also increasing frequencies on several existing routes to Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Shanghai for the upcoming winter season. Together with HK Express, Cathay will operate more than 330 return flights per week between Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland during the peak travel period.

Cathay Pacific’s launch of daily non-stop flights to Changsha comes as part of a broader expansion of its global network. In Europe, the airline reinstated direct services to Brussels on August 3, 2025, and inaugurated its first-ever route to Munich in June 2025, complementing new connections to Rome earlier in the summer. These additions bring Cathay’s European network close to 100 weekly return flights, reflecting its commitment to reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as a premier hub connecting Asia with major global cities.

