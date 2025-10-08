Explore the Timeless Trails of Corfu and Albania on a New Seven Day Tour With Island Hopping

Discover the ancient history, stunning landscapes and vibrant culture of the Eastern Mediterranean on a new seven day hiking adventure in Greece and Albania with Island Hopping.

Beginning in the ancient city of Corfu, uncovering its rich history and culture, before crossing into Albania to marvel at natural wonders, hike through centuries of history and take in aquamarine beaches.

On this trip, guests will marvel at Albania’s famous Blue Eye natural spring, take in the aquamarine waters of Gjipe Beach, explore the imperial gardens of Corfu’s Achilleion Palace and uncover the historic Corfu fortress.

Accommodation for the tour is in small family-run hotels, all with air conditioning and a private ensuite bathroom.

The seven day trip costs €1,699 (approx. £1,482) per person, with a choice of nine departures between May and October 2025. As a special introductory offer, departures on 25 April, 3,16 and 24 May, plus 6 June are currently on offer for just €1,359 (approx. £1,185) – a saving of €340 (£297) per person. Flights are not included.

Prices are based on two people sharing and include six nights’ accommodation, daily breakfast, traditional Albanian dinner, ferry tickets and transfers, plus daily hikes accompanied by an experienced hike guide.

