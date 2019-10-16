Hotel Lutetia welcomes Coppola-inspired suite

Hotel Lutetia has unveiled the St Germain Penthouse by Coppola, designed in collaboration with legendary auteur and Parisian habitué Francis Ford Coppola.

Designed by renowned architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte, the suite honours both its magical Left Bank location and the cinematic art of the director.

It features hand chosen artworks from Coppola’s personal collection, as well as unique film memorabilia decorating the space.

On entering the suite, guests will first encounter a generously sized living room extending onto a furnished terrace.

An opulent bedroom next door with master bathroom in Carrera marble and walk in wardrobe completes this level.

ADVERTISEMENT

The architect’s distinct hand can be felt at work throughout with bespoke lighting and furniture.

No less impressive, the director’s choices are just as plentiful, offering a one-of-a-kind tour of this creative icon’s cultural and family life with scripts, stills and personal photos.

A family portrait and sculptures from Coppola’s private collection reflect the personal man, while film stills, cameras and the original pages from his copy of Mario Puzo’s novel the Godfather, annotated in preparation of the film, illustrate his career and legendary works.

At the very centre of this Parisian penthouse a winding stair leads to a lavish rooftop retreat – a terrace of over 60sqm with 360-degree cinematic views of the city.

As suited to a glamourous reception or party as it is a luxurious breakfast or romantic meal, the terrace completes this unique suite.