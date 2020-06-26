Hotel Indigo Verona - Grand Hotel Des Arts opens in Italy

The famous opening lines from William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’ continue to attract people from all over the world to Verona, Italy.

The story of the star-crossed lovers is also an inspiration for the newest member of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Hotel Indigo brand.

With 62 uniquely designed rooms, Hotel Indigo Verona - Grand Hotel Des Arts draws inspiration from the city’s passion of preserving history.

With headboards throughout the bedrooms mimicking the beautifully preserved fresco paintings in the city, and the back panelling in the lobby that plays to the garden of Romeo & Juliet, guests will be able to find nods to the surrounding neighbourhood in the hotel’s design.

Red marble native to Verona (Marmo rosso di Verona) throughout the public areas creates an elevated feel of a grand Italian residence - inspired by the most famous love story ever told.

Perhaps the quirkiest Shakespearean touch is the meeting rooms named after the duelling families in Romeo & Juliet, Montechhi, and Capuleti.

The event spaces are easily adjustable for different uses – conferences and small functions.

The hotel also has an onsite bar, Arya Bar & Mixology, with a selection of locally inspired cocktails and nibbles, perfect for guests to have an aperitif and relax after a day exploring the neighbourhood.

Eric Viale, managing director, southern Europe, IHG, commented: “With its iconic architecture and historical charm, Verona is the perfect neighbourhood for Hotel Indigo’s unique design and distinctive guest experience. Hotel Indigo Verona – Grand Hotel Des Arts is the fourth location for the brand in Italy, signalling significant interest in boutique, design-led hotels in the region.

“Partnering once more with HNH Hospitality, we look forward to being part of the tourism recovery in Italy and welcoming guests from across the country and beyond.”