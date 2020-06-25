Home Farm Glamping to reopen in July

After so many weeks cooped up at home, many people will be raring to get back to the great outdoors.

Set in 150 acres of historic parkland, with private meadow, lake and woodland, Home Farm Glamping offers its guests a unique opportunity to relax with family and friends while reconnecting with nature and safely social distancing from others.

Bookings are currently available from July 4th onwards.

The site is run by owner Jess and her brother Humphrey, whose family have farmed this land for generations, and they are looking forward to sharing this beautiful slice of countryside with visitors as soon as they possibly can.

Home Farm Glamping’s location outside of Elstree, Hertfordshire, just minutes from the end of the Jubilee and Northern Lines means guests do not even need a car to visit.

The site offers a choice of traditional bell tents or yurts, pitched an average of 18 metres from each other, giving plenty of space between guests.

Two tents pitched 8.5 metres apart are available for group bookings.

There are six bathrooms, each with a toilet, shower, sink and heated towel rail, plus two additional toilets cubicles.

All are deep cleaned daily plus there is a cleaning kit provided in each bathroom for guests wanting to take their own precautions.

Each tent or yurt has its own outside dining area, with chairs, table, a BBQ and firepit. Plates, glasses, mugs and cutlery are available for use, along with charcoal, firewood and matches.

Inside they are beautifully decorated and have a double bed with up to three additional single beds available if requested, all bedding is provided.

In Aldenham Country Park, located a short walk from Home Farm Glamping, visitors can explore footpaths along the reservoir, nature trails, picnic areas and visit Winnie the Pooh’s 100 Aker Wood.

Due to the uncertainty of travel due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Home Farm Glamping will be offering deposit free bookings for those made during lockdown.

