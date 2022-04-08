Hotel Indigo Nyc Downtown – wall street opens in New York City’s financial district

Hotel Indigo, the boutique lifestyle brand from IHG Hotels & Resorts that captures the spirit of the neighborhood, has expanded its offering in New York City with the opening of Hotel Indigo NYC Downtown - Wall Street. This is currently the brand’s second hotel in Manhattan.

Tucked within the towering architecture of the city’s Financial District, Hotel Indigo NYC Downtown - Wall Street sits in the very footsteps of industry’s old icons. When the stock exchange was first founded in 1792, brokers signed a document called the “Buttonwood Agreement,” named after the buttonwood tree it was signed under at Wall and Water Streets. By the 19th Century, much of the trading Wall Street became known for happened inside the Tontine Coffee House, a lively center of merchants, traders, meetings and entertainment. Tontine was located at the intersection of Wall and Water Streets and became one of the nation’s busiest centers for buying and selling stocks.

Hotel Indigo NYC Downtown - Wall Street draws inspiration from one of the world’s most iconic streets, paying tribute to the neighborhood’s past while serving as a modern-day meeting point for business and leisure guests. The hotel’s contemporary interior, designed by Gene Kaufman Architect PC, reflects its storied neighborhood, with 127 boutique guest rooms that offer a quiet respite from the bustle below. Gold accents, rich leathers, reflective surfaces and a vintage ticker tape machine are woven into the design as a nod to the business conducted in the vicinity for centuries. Floating above each guest room headboard is an abstract interpretation of an interior oyster shell, an ode to the neighborhood’s historic days when tradesmen shucked and shared oysters with bankers, politicians, stockbrokers, lawyers and socialites. Discreet plaid detailing inside guest room wardrobes offers a subtle hint to the “Wall Street uniform.”

Claudio Pereira, General Manager of Hotel Indigo NYC Downtown - Wall Street, commented: “We are truly excited to have opened the doors to this modern hotel on an intersection rich with history. New York City’s Financial District has long been celebrated for its abundant energy, and our hotel will welcome guests with warm, gracious service and the amenities they need to fully embrace their experience of the local neighborhood.”

Buttonwood, the hotel’s signature ground floor restaurant, is a lively spot for a business lunch or after-work aperitif. The menu features elevated New York City classics and comfort foods made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including Matzo Ball Soup and Truffle Grilled Cheese. A wood-smoked evening cocktail program is a nod to the buttonwood tree that once stood at the very intersection of the property. The 25th floor Highwater Rooftop boasts a curated cocktail menu, which guests can enjoy against a backdrop of glimmering city lights.

A stone’s throw from the energetic South Street Seaport and Stone Street, and just steps from subways and ferries, Hotel Indigo NYC Downtown - Wall Street offers a perfect starting point to experience famed downtown destinations, including One World Observatory, the Fraunces Tavern Museum, Battery Park and the New York Stock Exchange, amongst other city highlights.

Hotel Indigo has 130 hotels globally, with another 114 in the pipeline.* Upcoming openings in 2022 include St. Louis - Central West End in Missouri, Vienna - Naschmarkt in Austria, Flushing in New York City, The Galapagos in Ecuador, Vancouver Downtown - Portland Area in Washington, Inuyama Urakuen Garden in Japan as well as Brisbane in Australia.

More information can be found : www.ihg.com/hotelindigo/hotels/gb/en/new-york/nycgo/hoteldetail