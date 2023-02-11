Hosting guests this Valentine’s Day? Here’s how to make your guests’ break away extra special

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and many people will likely be planning a romantic break with a loved one to mark the occasion.

According to Google, searches have increased 84 percent in the past week alone for ‘valentine’s breaks’ and 2.5K searches for ‘romantic breaks UK’ in January.

But how can you make your guest’s stay just that extra special?

Harry Roberts, Managing Director of holiday rental company My Favourite Cottages, shares some key things to consider when hosting guests over lovers’ season.

Private Dining

If your guests would prefer to stay in during their stay and make the most of the accommodation, take the heat off and arrange for them to have a private dining experience.

Whether you personally know any private chefs in the area or are aware of local companies who might be able to provide such a service, get ringing around and see who’s available, what their rate is and what kind of cuisine they can offer.

With a bit of guidance on your guests’ taste preferences, the chef can plan a tailored menu around them – that doesn’t include them having to lift a finger!

And why arrange this type of service just for Valentine’s Day? See if the chef or company they work for are interested in collaborating to offer the service full-time or on a seasonal basis. This way, you could strike a deal with them for a mutually beneficial business arrangement with cheaper food/accommodation and promotion.

Local Activities

For more adventurous guests, provide enough information about what to do in your property’s local area.

Add plenty of information to your website about the locations you cover, as well as the property listing itself. Information such as the distance to the local pub, beach or nearest supermarket is key, but additional links to popular attractions will make you stand out against other hosts.

Additionally, this is where your information on the local area and relationships with local businesses will come in handy. Gather information from your guests when they book about activities they like, and tailor a welcome pack before arrival, with information about things to do and how much they cost.

And offer to book activities for guests in advance. Valentine’s weekend can be a busy time for businesses in tourist hotspots, so booking ahead will ensure they aren’t disappointed by the lack of availability.

Deals

With the cost of living at an all-time high, going away might seem like an expensive luxury for many right now – but it doesn’t have to be.

Ensure you research prices competitors are charging for breaks and their deals and packages and see if you can stand out from the crowd, perhaps by promoting discounts for bigger groups or slightly longer stays.

Consider offering guests tailored packages, with little extras like champagne on arrival, breakfast or meal vouchers, so they feel like they are getting more than their money’s worth.

And check your website and social media are regularly updated in the run-up to Valentine’s Day with the best property pictures, promotion codes and details of availability – to entice any late bookers.