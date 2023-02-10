Atlantis The Royal opens to guests

After its impossible-to-miss Grand Reveal Party at the end of January, Atlantis The Royal is now fully open to the general public. The 43-storey resort features 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms and 102 suites, all of which offer views of the Arabian Sea and Palm Island.

Room rates start from AED3,320 per night for a standard room with prices going up to AED19,260 for the Sky Pool Villa.

All hotel rooms feature a pillow menu, high-end amenities from Hermès and Graff and complimentary access to Aquaventure waterpark.

All guests staying in suites or signature penthouses can enjoy an elite butler service, offering unpacking luggage, pillow selection, clothes pressing, a private resort orientation and setting up exclusive experiences. The pillow menu consists of seven different types of pillows, including cool down, memory foam for the head, memory foam for the feet, buckwheat, pregnancy and a body pillow option.

All rooms are connected, allowing guests to control their room’s thermostat, lighting, television and other amenities via their mobile phones.

The resort is also home to 90 swimming pools, including a rooftop infinity pool on the 22nd floor, suspended 90 meters above ground level.

Timothy Kelly, executive vice president and MD at Atlantis Dubai said: “Our moment is finally here to reveal Atlantis The Royal as the world’s most ultra-luxury entertainment resort. Openings of resorts like this one only come around once or twice in a decade, and we can’t wait to share it with the world. This is a resort like no other and the building itself will become an instantly recognisable icon of the Dubai skyline.”

Hanan Eissa Atlantis Dubai marketing and PR VP said in a recent video interview: “How do you tell the whole world that this place has: Nightlife, entertainment, food, fun, magic, spas, pools, experiences, views? How do you put that in one place, with one tagline?,’ she says, adding: “I think the Atlantis brand is something that is sort of legendary. In itself, it’s a juggernaut. It has energy, it has vibrancy, it appeals to everybody and anything. It’s not even about competing, it’s about living up to what Atlantis is.

“I started the journey five years ago building the brand. I worked with some great partners. The brief was: How do you have Atlantis, but a luxury version? And so, they went away and did a lot of thinking, we did a lot of workshops and a lot of ideation. Really, the DNA is the same.”

Atlantis The Royal restaurants

The luxury resort comprises 18 new restaurants, many helmed by celebrity chefs. Read on for more on the F&B outlets, which can be booked now.

Heston Blumenthal’s Dinner by Heston

First announced back in 2018, the British experimental chef behind the famous The Fat Duck in Bray, Heston Blumenthal will be bringing his creative spark and innovative gastronomy dishes to Dubai in what will be his first restaurant in the city – Dinner By Heston Blumenthal.

His name will also be above the door in an experimental lounge bar, Resonance by Heston Blumenthal.

Nobu by the Beach

Taking Nobu’s winning luxury formula and turning it alfresco, Nobu by the Beach will be a pool and beach club blend, while still serving the high-end Japanese cuisine the master is known for.

La Mar by Gastón Acurio

A gastronomic, experimental Latin American restaurant, La Mar will serve up some intriguing dishes alongside many of the country’s classics like ceviche, antichucos, grilled meats and more. Relying heavily on traditional Peruvian seafood but with sustainably-sourced grub at its core, the team behind the restaurant said that all fish served at La Mar “will be sustainably sourced to alleviate over-exploited fish species”.

Cloud 22

A pool club in the sky, Cloud 22 will boast a large infinity pool over the epic view it’s afforded from being on the 22nd floor. Here you’ll find cabanas, live DJs and a special VIP section.

Ling Ling by Hakkasan

Situated on the 23rd floor, Ling Ling will be a 180-degree restaurant, bar, and nightclub hybrid overlooking Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf. Having gained popularity around the world, Ling Ling will be a standalone venue by the team from Hakkasan.

Estiatorio milos by Costas Spiliadis

With views over the resort’s water fountains, chef Costas Spiliadis will be serving up Greek-flavoured seafood dishes and will include a raw bar. The alfresco terrace with front-row seats to the Skyblaze fountain is going to be the drawcard for this one.

Ariana’s Persian Kitchen

TV chef and cookbook author Ariana Bundy is bringing her Persian flavours to the city. Famed for her book Pomegranates and Roses: My Persian Family Recipes and television travel show Ariana’s Persian Kitchen, Ariana’s Kitchen will serve up modern twists on Persian classics.

Jaleo Dubai by José Andrés

Helmed by lauded chef Jose Andres’ Jaleo will serve a high-end take on Spanish cuisine. Putting a spin on his favourite childhood dishes, the menu will feature tapas, paellas plus a host of Spanish cheese and wine

Little Venice Cake Company

This hugely popular British cake company will be heading to Dubai at the hands of pioneering Mich Turner. Having made cakes for Buckingham Palace, the couture cake company will take up shop in the new Atlantis serving residents and tourists some of the world’s best sweet treats.

More F&B outlets at Atlantis The Royal

Other outlets opening include terrace lounge Elements, Gastronomy all-day dining, House of Desserts, US-style diner Malibu 90625, beach lounge Seascapes, casual alfresco eatery Food Marquet and pastry-focused lounge The Royal Tearoom.

