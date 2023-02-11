Wizz Air Launches New Route to Tel Aviv, Fares Starting at €54.99

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest-growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally*, and the Barcelona Air Route Development Committee (BARDC) met earlier this month at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona – El Prat Airport to welcome a new route to Tel Aviv Ben Gourion International Airport.

Tickets are available now on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from EUR 54.99*.

The Barcelona Air Routes Development Committee (BARDC) within its Strategic Plan 2021-2024, has as its main objective the recovery of routes/companies that operated before the pandemic, increase capacity in some existing destinations with high demand but low supply.

Israel has been among the countries with the highest demand for many years and, even with the main route, Tel Aviv, amply covered, the demand exceeds the existing capacity.

The airline, which has started its operation back in 2004 in Barcelona, in the very year when it started its operation is now flying to Tel Aviv as well, making it its 20 destination being offered from the capital of Catalunya.

Tel Aviv is the Israeli NONSTOP CITY, offering a combination of culture, history, entertainment, strong High-tech ecosystem and great beaches, young and old, tourists and locals, Jews, Muslims and Christians. In Tel Aviv you can find an excellent culinary scene, as well as cafes, bars and clubs, historical sites, and impressive museums.

It is also recommended to go to the southern part – Jaffa – and enjoy 3500 years of history on one hand, and modern entertainment places on the other. All of these of course in front of the beautiful beach where you can find young surfers and old fishermen. In Jaffa you can see the magic of combining different religions and people from different backgrounds, living side by side.

Wizz Air will offer the route Barcelona- Tel Aviv, and v.v., throughout the year, with 4 weekly frequencies on an Airbus A321 NEO aircraft, which offers a capacity of 239 seats.

The new Airbus A321neo incorporates the latest technologies in aviation and offers significant environmental benefits, with a nearly 50% reduction in noise footprint, a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and 50% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions compared to the previous model. Wizz Air is the biggest operator of the Airbus A321neo in Europe and has one of the largest standalone order book globally of over 300 aircraft of this type, which will help the airline reach its sustainability targets.

Evelin Jeckel, Network Officer at Wizz Air said:

“We are thrilled to announce an additional route from Barcelona to Tel Aviv to our customers and with that to be able to offer 20 destinations to 13 countries for them to fly with us to. We constantly strive to expand our route network and invest in the Spanish market as well, creating more low-fare connections. I am delighted to also highlight that never before we carried as many passengers from Barcelona than in 2022 and we look forward to welcoming customers onboard our young, efficient, and sustainable aircraft in 2023 and beyond as well”.

* According to the CAPA – Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022

** One-way price, including taxes, administration, and other non-optional charges. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app.