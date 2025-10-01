Hospitality America Welcomes Ryan Sistare as VP of Operations

General Managers across the Hospitality America portfolio gathered at the company’s headquarters here this week to meet the management company’s newest hire—Ryan Sistare, Vice President of Operations, and a 20-year hospitality industry veteran. This addition signals a bold step forward in strengthening the company’s leadership team and operational capabilities.

“Ryan’s track record speaks for itself,” said Ben Campbell, Hospitality America CEO. “His ability to drive performance across diverse hospitality assets, combined with his passion for culture and people, will be instrumental as we continue elevating our operations and delivering value to our guests, team members, and ownership partners.”

Sistare brings a wealth of experience to the management company, having overseen hundreds of hotels and resorts nationwide, spanning extended-stay, luxury, and lifestyle brands. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Operations at Peachtree Group, where he managed P&L for more than 105 assets valued at more than $1 billion. His career includes senior leadership roles with HEI Hotels & Resorts, Schulte Hospitality Group, and GF Management, where he successfully opened new properties, led major hotel transitions, and consistently delivered strong financial and guest experience results.

“What initially drew me to Hospitality America was the quality of its assets located in strong, high-performing markets,” Sistare said. “But as I spent time with the senior leadership team, I realized that what truly sets this company apart is its culture. The team’s unwavering commitment to excellence and integrity ultimately made my decision clear.”

Strategic Focus and Vision

Sistare will lead operational strategy across Hospitality America’s portfolio, with a near-term focus on stabilizing performance and driving improvement in key metrics, including revenue growth, net operating income, and brand standards. Long-term, his vision centers on building a culture that develops and empowers top-tier operational leaders throughout the organization.

“As operators, we’re in a rapidly evolving industry where technology and innovation are reshaping how hotels run day to day,” Sistare said. “Hospitality America is leading by embracing these changes, from modernizing core systems to integrating AI into operations. This forward-thinking approach will empower our managers with the tools they need to lead more efficiently, make smarter decisions, and ultimately position each property to outperform in a highly competitive hospitality landscape. My goal is to ensure our managers have the tools, training, and support they need to succeed.”

At the meet and greet, Sistare said he looks forward to collaborating with the general managers and aligning on expectations and shared objectives for operations across the portfolio.

“By aligning our leaders and reinforcing our culture of accountability, we can drive meaningful performance improvements and position our portfolio for long-term success,” he said. “At this point in the business cycle, hotel owners and developers are navigating a tough landscape with slowing ADR growth paired with rising labor and operational costs. It’s a challenging squeeze, but it can be done with the right tools and skillset.

“As a career hotelier, I’m honored to be part of a forward-thinking organization with such a rich legacy,” he added. “In an industry that often prioritizes metrics over meaning, Hospitality America’s approach is refreshing and deeply motivating.”