GoNexus Group elevates luxury travel in 2025

GoNexus Group, a leading experiences and mobility travel company, through its brands NexusTours and NexusCube, is redefining what luxury travel means in the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America. By expanding its portfolio of Unique Experiences, the company is delivering the exclusivity, personalization, and world-class service that high-net-worth travelers expect in 2025.

Personalized Luxury for Today’s Traveler

Today’s high-net-worth travelers no longer see luxury as traditional opulence. More than 70% now define it as a blend of exclusivity and personalization, with a preference for unique, one-of-a-kind experiences. From private catamarans and VIP excursions to premium SUV transfers, guests expect seamless, curated services that reflect their individual preferences.

“At GoNexus Group, we see luxury as the art of creating unforgettable moments. Through NexusTours, we are going beyond traditional services to deliver extraordinary experiences that combine authenticity, comfort, and innovation—ensuring every guest enjoys the most extraordinary destinations and experiences we offer,” said Ruben Gutiérrez, President of GoNexus Group.

Unique Experiences, Powered by NexusTours

NexusTours is launching a portfolio of Unique Experiences designed to set a new standard in luxury travel:

Luxury Catamarans — Debuting in late 2025 in Jamaica, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic. Elegant, private vessels designed for small groups, offering premium service and exclusive access.

Premium SUV Transfers — A new fleet of high-end vehicles dedicated to private airport arrivals, inter-zone travel, and chauffeur-driven services at Royalton and Planet Hollywood resorts.

Unique Experiences — NexusTours is introducing exclusive itineraries designed around what today’s travelers value most: authenticity, personalization, and unforgettable memories. These experiences feature privileged access to select attractions, intimate small-group adventures, and bespoke activities available only through NexusTours. Crafted with local expertise and careful attention to detail, they guarantee every guest a truly remarkable experience.

Expanding Luxury Across Iconic Destinations

From Cancún and Punta Cana to Montego Bay, Negril, Aruba, Antigua, and Costa Rica, NexusTours is strengthening its luxury footprint to meet the rising demand for premium travel experiences across the region.

Spending Power & Loyalty in Luxury Travel

High-net-worth travelers are dedicating significant budgets to luxury escapes, creating strong opportunities for premium products and services:

45% spend $15,000 – $40,000 annually

12% spend $40,000 – $60,000 annually

10% spend over $60,000.

This growing investment underscores the demand for exclusive, personalized experiences that surpass traditional offerings.

Innovation Through NexusCube

At Arival 360 in Washington, DC (September 30 – October 3, 2025), GoNexus Group will also present NexusCube, its advanced B2B marketplace. NexusCube connects global travel partners with exclusive experiences, premium mobility services, and ancillary products, empowering them to deliver the seamless, high-value offerings that luxury travelers demand.

Defining Luxury in 2025

Today’s travelers define luxury through:

Personalized attention to detail (85%)

Exclusivity and privacy (72%)

Authentic, unique experiences (60%)

Sustainable practices (52%)

GoNexus Group integrates these values into every aspect of its operations, combining eco-conscious initiatives with premium guest services to ensure that luxury is both extraordinary and responsible.

Leadership Perspective

“At GoNexus Group, we believe luxury goes beyond comfort—it is about creating meaningful, unforgettable moments. By expanding our Unique Experiences and strengthening partnerships with world-class hotel brands, our brands are becoming the trusted choice for travelers who expect more than a vacation—they expect a one-of-a-kind experience.” — Ruben Gutiérrez, President of GoNexus Group.