Bartlett Heads to London for Jamaica Travel Market 2025

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, left the island yesterday (September 30) for London, England, where he will participate in a series of high-level meetings and events at Jamaica Travel Market 2025, which runs from October 1–3, 2025.

The Jamaica Travel Market is a dedicated travel trade event organized by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) to facilitate business between Jamaican tourism suppliers and international buyers, fostering growth and investment in Jamaica’s vibrant tourism sector.

Minister Bartlett’s schedule in London will include back-to-back B2B meetings with buyers and Jamaican suppliers on Thursday, October 2, before joining partners for a networking luncheon. Later that afternoon, he will hold talks with Jules Ugo, CEO of W Communications, Jamaica’s UK-based public relations agency. This will be followed by a major engagement with the TUI Group, where Bartlett will meet Phillip Iveson, Director of Accommodation Product & Sourcing for Markets + Airline, and Jill Thompson, Head of Product & Ancillaries, TUI UK, to explore growth opportunities for Jamaica in the UK and wider European markets. The evening will close with a cocktail reception and the prestigious Platinum Celebration Awards Dinner.

On Friday, October 3, the Minister’s agenda continues with additional B2B meetings, before receiving an update from the Director of Tourism on Jamaica’s future outlook. He will then engage with partners over a Jamaican Barbecue luncheon, before departing the tradeshow later that afternoon.

“The UK remains one of our strongest source markets,” Minister Bartlett said ahead of his departure. “Jamaica Travel Market gives us the chance to strengthen relationships with our partners, showcase the resilience of our tourism sector, and ensure that Jamaica stays top of mind for travellers,” he added.

Following his London engagements, Minister Bartlett will travel to Toronto, Canada, on October 5, to attend the Jamaica Tourist Board’s Edith Baxter Memorial Awards Gala and conduct several key media engagements. “The Canadian market continues to be vital for us. My discussions with media and partners in Toronto will focus on expanding airlift and positioning Jamaica as the destination of choice for Canadian visitors,” he noted.

The final leg of the Minister’s travels will take him to New York on October 10 for the American Friends of Jamaica’s (AFJ) Hummingbird Gala at The Plaza Hotel. Two distinguished Jamaicans will be honoured: Jason Henzell, Founder of BREDS Foundation and Chairman of Jakes Hotel, who will receive the International Humanitarian Award, and Josef “Joe” Bogdanovich, Founder and CEO of DownSound Entertainment Limited, who will receive the International Achievement Award.

“It will be a proud moment to celebrate the impact of two Jamaicans who have made tremendous contributions in tourism, entertainment and community development,” Minister Bartlett said.

The Tourism Minister is expected to return to the island on Sunday, October 12, 2025

