Hop Aboard the World’s Most Amazing Rail Routes With Lonely Planet’s Epic Train Trips of the World

Discover the thrill of train travel with 200 amazing rail routes from Lonely Planet’s latest release Epic Train Trips of the World. Continuing the collectible Epic series, this new addition will take readers on an incredible journey around the globe to explore the greatest railway experiences.

This beautifully designed coffee-table book has a train trip for everyone, as each rail route is broken down by category, allowing readers to choose from luxury, every day and epic. Featuring 50 fascinating first-person stories of world-famous and lesser-known railway routes, readers will hear from seasoned train travellers including Oliver Smith, Monisha Rajesh, and Shafik Meghji.

Carefully curated with expert information, maps and practical details for each trip, the routes featured in Epic Train Trips of the World will tell you all the necessary information, with trip duration and fact boxes, this book has all you need to hop aboard.

From luxury services such as southeast Asia’s Eastern and Orient Express to the scenic Rocky Mountaineer line in Canada; thrilling high-speed escapes in Japan to Switzerland’s iconic Glacier Express, Epic Train Trips of the World offers an unforgettable window into railway travel.

A selection of rail routes featured in Epic Train Trips of the World:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tazara (Tanzania, Zambia): A colourful route through Southern and East Africa’s greenest backcountry, the Tazara’s unpredictability makes it one of the continent’s greatest railway adventures

The California Zephyr (US): Fly away on the California Zephyr, the USA’s longest-running daily train service

Southern Fuegian (Argentina): The southernmost railway on Earth, the Tren del Fin del Mundo (End of the World Train) showcases Tierra del Fuego’s turbulent history and dramatic landscapes

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (India): Tiny railcars pulled through the foothills of India’s eastern Himalayas by an engine that looks like a child’s toy – could any rail enthusiast ask for more?

The Alishan Forest Railway (Taiwan): This century-old railway – Asia’s longest narrow-gauge track – links the island’s coast to its central mountains, offering engineering ingenuity, diverse ecology and history galore

The Caledonian Sleeper (UK): Britain’s most celebrated train journey straddles two countries and two different landscapes, ushering passengers from the traffic-thronged English capital to the glorious Scottish Highlands

The Inlandsbanan (Sweden): The Inlandsbanan is one of the world’s most wilfully eccentric railways, travelling at snail’s pace from the lakeland of central Sweden high into the Arctic Circle

The Indian Pacific (Australia): Journey across the breadth of Australia from coast to coast and discover the stark, wild beauty of the country’s hidden interior

The TranzAlpine (New Zealand): A triumphant feat of engineering, a journey past rivers, mountains and lakes, and an unmissable introduction to the South Island’s wild West Coast

Shifting away from just a basic way to get around to an essential part of the travel experience, more globetrotters are opting for train travel. According to Moment Tech, a company that provides digital solutions to the travel industry, the global rail industry was worth over £220 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to over £400 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 5.6%. This is no surprise as trains are among the least polluting forms of transportation, offering a greener choice for those who wish to travel but also be environmentally conscious.

Lonely Planet’s Epic Train Trips of the World is available from shop.lonelyplanet.com or where all good books are sold.

Price US $40.00 / UK £29.99 / AUS $49.99 / NZ $55.00