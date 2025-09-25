Original Travel Launches First Rail Brochure

As the trend for rail travel continues to grow and in the month that marks the 200th anniversary of the modern railway, Original Travel has published its first ever train brochure.

With countries across Europe reintroducing sleeper trains and investing heavily into rolling stock and rail infrastructure, train travel has never been better, easier or more appealing. Coupled with a growing desire to travel more cleanly and greenly, it’s no wonder that Original Travel have reported a huge rise in bookings and enquiries for trips by train; bookings are up 37% compared to this time last year and enquiries are up 125% compared to 2023.

In response to the demand – and marking this month’s 200th anniversary of the first passenger railways – the tour operator have launched their first ever train brochure, featuring their top picks of the world’s most beautiful rail routes; an overview of Europe’s new sleeper services; useful maps and planning tools and even suggested reads (for when you can tear your eyes away from the ever-changing views).

The brochure is also packed with articles on some of the most epic journeys around the world, featuring Italy, India, Peru, South Africa, South Korea and Central Asia, plus an incredible trip from the Black Sea to the Arctic Circle, covering eight countries and 2,400 miles.

Tom Barber, Co-Founder of Original Travel and self-professed train enthusiast, says: ‘At Original Travel, we will always suggest taking a train over a plane; it’s a rare opportunity to slow down, plus a much better way to immerse yourself in the country because you see so much more of the landscape. It’s the definition of the adage that travel is as much about the journey as the destination, so we are thrilled to see – and service – this travel trend.’

This trend looks set to only grow too; from Europe to Asia, Africa, and beyond, 2026 is shaping up as a landmark year for luxury rail. The legendary Orient Express will return to the Paris–Istanbul route in restored 1920s carriages, while Spain’s Al Andalus debuts a new weeklong itinerary from Seville to Madrid, and Saudi Arabia introduces its first ultra-luxury sleeper, Dream of the Desert. In Britain, Belmond expands with the Britannic Explorer, and Asia sees the comeback of the Golden Eagle Silk Road Express alongside a new Vietnam journey and Thailand’s boutique Blue Jasmine. Africa’s Rovos Rail extends its iconic Cape Town–Dar es Salaam run, North America’s Canyon Spirit adds Salt Lake City to its route, and in Australia, The Ghan, Indian Pacific, and Great Southern launch opulent new Aurora and Australis suites.

The brochure is an evolution of Original Travel’s existing rail offering; in 2020, they were the first luxury tour operator to offer a portfolio of rail-only itineraries departing from London St Pancras and south to France, Spain and Italy, north to Scandinavia and east to Switzerland, Austria and Romania. The initial collection numbered eight trips, but has since grown to 19 and continues to expand. In 2024, Original Travel also launched its ‘Aerotrain’ concept, which combine train one way and plane the other making it possible for travellers to travel further or enjoy rail travel, even if short on time. These trips open up the likes of Morocco, Istanbul and Sicily by train one way, while a new Swiss Alps trip means skiers can now enjoy a city break in Paris after the piste. Now that’s what we call apres-ski!

The brochure is available online here Order Our Brochures - Original Travel - Original Travel and in Eurostar lounges in Paris, London and Brussels.