Catalonia to Host an International Congress on Regenerative Ecotourism

From 22 to 24 October 2025, Catalonia will become the global epicentre of regenerative ecotourism, hosting the Global Ecotourism Forum 2025 (GEF2025) at Món Sant Benet in Sant Fruitós de Bages, Barcelona.

GEF2025 will bring together international experts, institutional leaders, and local stakeholders to redefine the future of ecotourism and sustainable tourism. The Forum aims to address current challenges, share best practices and global insights, and foster an international network of ecotourism professionals.

Catalonia at the Forefront of Ecotourism and Sustainable Tourism

The conference programme includes a variety of activities, such as keynote lectures and thematic debates with international speakers; round-table discussions to share experiences and develop proposals; visits to Living Labs in Catalonia’s protected natural areas; and dedicated spaces for networking and exchanging initiatives.

Participants will focus on four key themes: climate change, accessibility and inclusion, regenerative tourism, and technology and innovation. Distinguished speakers include Anna Pollock, founder of Conscious Travel; Arturo Crosby, international consultant in rural and natural tourism and pioneer of ecotourism in Europe and Latin America; and Jeremy Smith, Climate Action Advisor at The Travel Foundation.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL ECOTOURISM FORUM

GEF2025 is organised by the Government of Catalonia, through the Departments of Territory, Housing and Ecological Transition, and Business and Labour, in collaboration with the Barcelona Provincial Council and with the support of numerous companies and institutions in the sector.

For more details about the Global Ecotourism Forum, visit the official website: https://gef2025.org/