Hollywood Luminaries Reveal the Mexico Resorts They Can’t Resist

Vidanta, Mexico and Latin America’s leading vacation and entertainment destination company, has unveiled a star-studded new video campaign featuring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Mark Wahlberg, Jaime Camil, and Abraham Ancer showcasing the brand’s notable immersive experiences and lavish accommodations. The video, directed by Sean Scanlin, is now available for viewing on @Vidanta’s social media channels and Vidanta.com/ExtraordinaryVacations and follows each celebrity through their custom Vidanta experience, from lounging poolside and hitting the world-famous golf courses to taking in interactive performances and dining on haute cuisine and sipping on inventive drinks.

As Vidanta continues to expand their offerings for luxury travelers, the video also serves as a preview of the upcoming, 830-acre multiple theme parks at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta. The first phase of the visionary theme park will open later this year and will delight guests with thrilling rides, epic water shows and immersive entertainment – all conceived with Vidanta’s renowned levels of design, service and attention to detail.

“Vidanta is proud to partner with world-famous talent to tell the story of how we are continuously working to offer our guests the most extraordinary and celebrity-approved experiences,” said Ivan Chavez, executive vice president of Grupo Vidanta. “We look forward to sharing new incredible adventures as we expand the Vidanta universe and transform the future of luxury entertainment travel.”

In addition to teasing phase one of the first theme park – the first of its kind in Latin America – the three Hollywood personalities take viewers on a journey highlighting impeccable golf greens, sparkling swimming pools, delectable cuisine, gracious service and posh accommodations for which Vidanta has built its reputation. “Only when we travel do we discover the best version of ourselves, ready to break free and experience the extraordinary,” says Catherine Zeta-Jones. “Vidanta is like my very own paradise where I can simply relax and indulge, and it was a pleasure to be part of this project.”

With six destinations throughout Mexico, including Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya and Los Cabos, Vidanta is setting the standard for luxury entertainment travel, understanding that guests are looking for show-stopping offerings and exclusive experiences with luxury at the core of accommodations and service. While the new Nuevo Vallarta theme park will be unlike anything offered in Mexico or elsewhere, Vidanta already has a history of developing legendary attractions, having brought Cirque du Soleil to Mexico and launched Latin America’s most beloved water destination, Jungala Aqua Experience in 2019 at Vidanta Riviera Maya.

Vidanta has a storied and respected reputation in the hospitality industry and is also known for their championship-level golf courses, having most recently hosted the PGA TOUR Mexico Open at Vidanta in 2022 and 2023. “As an avid golfer who can’t get enough of Mexico, I have loved to get to know Vidanta’s world-class golf facilities, breathtaking settings, and the gracious Mexican hospitality for which Vidanta is famous,” said Mark Wahlberg. “I can’t wait to return and bring the whole Wahlberg crew with me.”

Professional golfer Abraham Ancer, who is featured playing golf with Wahlberg in the campaign, added, “In addition to playing golf on Vidanta’s legendary courses, with a vacation at Vidanta you also get luxurious amenities, incredible cuisine and amazing experiences.”

Going beyond the traditional, Vidanta delivers on experiences that bring thrill and wonder to the forefront through unique entertainment and performances. “Vidanta has the most exciting shows, entertainment, action, and fun worldwide, such as the SkyDream Parks Gondola, Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, Jungala Aqua Experience, and more adventures and surprises,” added Jaime Camil.

Extraordinary Vacation Experiences are available by calling 1-855-227-5685. For more information about the resort and its amenities, visit www.vidanta.com or join the conversation on digital platforms with @Vidanta and #OnlyAtVidanta.