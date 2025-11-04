Holafly’s Global eSIM & Travel Report Reveals the Rise of the ‘Deliberate Traveller’

Holafly, one of the world’s fastest-growing travel internet abroad brands, today announced key insights from its upcoming Global eSIM & Travel Report, revealing a powerful shift in how people move, connect, and experience the world.

According to the global report*, a new kind of traveller, the “Deliberate Traveller,” is reshaping global mobility. Digitally fluent, emotionally aware, and purposeful, these travellers move not to escape but to engage. Travel is evolving from recovery to redefinition as individuals seek meaningful, connected experiences enabled by seamless digital infrastructure.

Pablo Gomez, CEO of Holafly, says: “Travel is no longer defined by distance; it’s defined by digital empowerment. eSIMs have become the invisible infrastructure of modern travel, giving people the confidence to stay connected anywhere on earth.”

The report highlights a shift toward hybrid lifestyles and borderless experiences. Connectivity now sits at the heart of modern mobility, erasing traditional boundaries between work, life, and leisure. Digitalisation, personalisation, and flexibility are redefining how people plan and live their journeys.

Key Findings from the Holafly Global eSIM & Travel Report 2025–2026 include:

Internet abroad today is the new passport: only 3% of travellers stay offline whilst travelling

For nine in ten travellers, seamless access to the internet is not a luxury but a lifeline.

Nearly 29% of travellers journeyed more than in 2024, but they’re not chasing distance anymore, they’re curating experience

56% took two or more international trips, but with greater intention, fewer places, deeper stays

Younger travellers (under 44) are driving a global movement that blends work, life, and leisure through constant connectivity

Hybrid mobility is rising, as short getaways are paired with longer, more meaningful stays

Frictionless connectivity is fuelling spontaneous, hybrid, and purpose-driven travel.

One in three travellers now journey solo or with friends, using digital tools to enhance independence and confidence

Generational trends show younger travellers value freedom and digital enablement, while older demographics prioritise safety, reconnection, and meaning

17% of global travellers already use eSIMs — rising to 25% among those under 35.

Remote work and education-led travel continue to grow, dissolving traditional distinctions between leisure and business trips – 26% choose destinations where they can combine work and leisure.

Holafly’s Global eSIM & Travel Report 2025–2026 demonstrates that the future of travel belongs to those who are connected, conscious, and curious. “Being online is no longer a convenience; it’s comfort, community, and safety; the invisible passport that lets the world feel familiar,” adds Pablo. “The future of travel won’t be built by those who add more layers of technology, but by those who make it disappear into simplicity.”

By providing seamless digital connectivity, Holafly empowers travellers to explore the world with confidence, design journeys that reflect their values, and embrace a new era of intentional, purpose-driven mobility.

*The trends were identified through a survey of 10000 respondents conducted by Holafly across 13 countries