New Blue Lagoon booking system reduces visitor concentration by 68%

The highest recorded concentration of visitors at the Blue Lagoon at any one time in July and August was registered on the afternoon of Friday, 22nd August, at an estimated 3,830, down by 68% when compared to the peaks of summer 2024.

The average number of visitors at the Blue Lagoon at each of the three daily time slots of the new booking system introduced this summer is 1,979.

Only 34 out of 189 available time slots (morning/afternoon/evening) in July and August registered more than 3,000 visitors.

These figures confirm the positive results of the new Blue Lagoon booking system introduced in May and the reorganisation of operations spearheaded by the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA)’s Team Blue Lagoon and other entities.

The booking system is one of several measures introduced this summer to augment environmental sustainability at the Blue Lagoon, a Natura 2000 site, and enhance visitor experience. MTA also appointed internationally acclaimed architecture and design practice Mizzi Studio to deliver long-term rehabilitation proposals to preserve the site’s natural beauty, while ensuring ecological balance and sustainable public access. The proposals, which are being discussed with stakeholders, including e-NGOs, will be open for public consultation in coming weeks.

Last year, up to 12,000 visitors were recorded at the Blue Lagoon at any one time at peak hours. The new free online booking system introduced this year – Book. Protect. Enjoy. – allows a maximum of 4,000 visitors at any one time, marking the first ever attempt toward sustainable management of the area.

The system allows visitors to book one of three time slots – morning, afternoon or evening. The 1,979 average number of visitors per time slot registered in July and August demonstrates that the booking system is successfully distributing the flow of visitors throughout the day, avoiding the much higher concentrations previously experienced at certain peak hours. This data is also helping to inform the planning of additional measures.

Established earlier this year, Team Blue Lagoon is focusing on four key objectives:

▪ Improved visitor flows through the new booking system

▪ A safer visitor experience with a larger swimming zone

▪ Additional cleansing and waste management resources

▪ Strict enforcement and security throughout the site, on land and at sea

In May, Team Blue Lagoon extended the swimming zone by 12%. Two smaller beaches in the same area were also newly designated as safe swimming zones.

The Team also doubled the cleaning resources allocated to the area, with over 12 cleaners assigned daily to empty bins, collect litter, and maintain the site’s showers and toilets, which were also refurbished. Waste is now transported off the Island more frequently, reducing the environmental impact.

Maritime operations have also been reorganised, with a new capitainerie managed by Transport Malta officers overseeing the arrival and departure of vessels to the existing landing sites.

Team Blue Lagoon has also strengthened on-site safety and security, with a new patrol team, more lifeguards, as well as police officers, environmental monitors and emergency personnel. Enforcement tied to commercial operations was reinforced to ensure compliance with applicable conditions.

New signage is guiding visitors to follow the site’s regulations and remain on established paths, avoiding the protected garigue. Some of the paths have been upgraded to improve safety

Commenting on these results CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority Mr. Carlo Micallef said:

“By controlling peak visitor numbers and spreading flows, the booking system is helping us embark on a journey to protect the Blue Lagoon and give visitors a better experience. These improvements underline the effectiveness of the measures taken so far, and the determination of Team Blue Lagoon and of our partner entities to continue working in the direction we have undertaken.”