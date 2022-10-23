Hilton Furthers Expansion in Brazil with Debut of Curio Collection by Hilton Brand

Hilton announces Curio Collection by Hilton’s debut in Brazil with three new hotels, including the recently opened Qoya Hotel Curitiba, Curio Collection by Hilton and two additional hotels expected to join Hilton’s growing portfolio in the country by the end of the year: Suryaa Hotel Pinhais, Curio Collection by Hilton and Qoya Hotel São Paulo, Curio Collection by Hilton. All three properties are managed by HCC Hotels.

Curio Collection by Hilton’s expansive global portfolio features more than 120 one-of-a-kind properties offering travelers authentic, curated experiences through distinctly local offerings and unexpected amenities. Each hotel is celebrated for its unique story from original architectural design to exceptional history.

Last month, Curio Collection by Hilton opened its first hotel in Brazil, Qoya Hotel Curitiba, Curio Collection by Hilton, an upscale hotel with robust amenities near Curitiba’s dynamic city center. The pet-friendly property features 168 rooms and suites, including a Presidential Suite, on-site fitness center, indoor pool, a Tereza Zanchi Spa, 690 square meters of flexible meeting space, and electric vehicle charging stations. Guests have access to various dining options, including the on-site Koré Restaurant, offering regionally inspired menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Bar Koré, serving a menu of light bites and exclusive cocktails in the hotel’s lobby, and room service.

Suryaa Hotel Pinhais, Curio Collection by Hilton is expected to join the brand portfolio by the end of 2022, delivering a boutique hotel experience for guests near the Alphaville Graciosa Golf Club. Close to Planta Folloni Park, Opera de Arame, the Botanical Garden of Curitiba and more of Pinhais’ renowned attractions, the pet-friendly property will offer 25 guest rooms and loft-style suites, several with golf course views. Guests will enjoy an on-site fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools, Koré Restaurant, and two meeting rooms.

ADVERTISEMENT



Also expected to open by the end of 2022, the newly built Qoya Hotel São Paulo, Curio Collection by Hilton will be located in the Paulista avenue area, known as the home of several museums, cultural attractions and parks. Situated next to Casas das Rosas Museum and cultural center, the hotel will offer 166 rooms, including 14 suites, and guests will have access to a rooftop pool, on-site restaurant, lobby bar, fitness center and 300 square meters of flexible meeting space.

Qoya Hotel Curitiba, Curio Collection by Hilton currently participates, and Suryaa Hotel Pinhais, Curio Collection by Hilton and Qoya Hotel São Paulo, Curio Collection by Hilton will participate in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly will have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, exclusive member discounts, free standard Wi-Fi and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app.

Hilton celebrated a milestone in Brazil when it opened the beachfront Hilton in Rio de Janeiro’s famous Copacabana beach in 2017. Since then, the company has more than tripled its footprint in the country and now welcomes guests with a portfolio of 14 hotels across eight of Hilton’s industry-leading brands, including the 2022 debut of Curio Collection by Hilton in Curitiba and Tru by Hilton in Criciuma – also representing the first Tru by Hilton in the Caribbean and Latin America. With more than 10 additional hotels across six brands in the development pipeline, Hilton is on track to double its portfolio in Brazil over the next five years. As a whole, Hilton has more than 190 hotels open across the Caribbean and Latin America and continues to pursue additional growth opportunities in the region. It currently has a growing pipeline of more than 100 hotels throughout the Caribbean and Latin America.