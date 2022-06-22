Hilton expands its wellness platform

Hilton has announced a new industry-leading caregiving initiative designed to support team members on their caregiving journeys.

The Care for All platform is an extension of Hilton’s efforts to support team members in caring not only for themselves, but also for those closest to them, whether it be children, parents, siblings, pets or anyone who needs care.

Last year as part of its Thrive at Hilton platform, Hilton launched a new mental wellness hub to enable team members to easily and seamlessly find and access all of the company’s mental health benefits, resources and tools.

Now, in an expansion of that successful effort, the new Care for All platform provides support to team members beyond their own self-care and helps them enable that care for others. The new platform is easily navigable and organized by the form of caregiving needed: self, sick, disabled, elderly, children and pets.

“It is both a joy and an honor to care for others, but it also requires deep knowledge, resources and support,” says Laura Fuentes, Hilton’s chief human resources officer. “To continue to build a fully inclusive and human experience at work, it’s vital that we recognize the many caregiving responsibilities each of our team members hold and to support them so they can truly reach their full human potential, both at work and at home.”

The new platform not only equips team members with effective, easy-to-use resources, but is also part of a larger effort to continue to grow and evolve Hilton’s award-winning workplace culture.

Some of the new and enhanced benefits, tools and trainings include:

The Thrive at Hilton | Care for All Hub: The new caregiving hub will provide team members with easy access to articles, podcasts and online courses, all organized by type of care, including children, elder adults and pets. The hub will also be publicly available, so Hilton team members can share the resources with friends and family members who are also involved in caregiving support.

Manager training resources: Caregiving is a team sport, and that requires managers who understand how to support their employees. In partnership with Thrive Global, Hilton has developed new live trainings to help leaders better support caregivers on their teams.

New caregiving concierge benefit: In a first for the hospitality industry, U.S. team members – and later this year, U.K. and Ireland team members – will have access to Wellthy, a caregiving concierge service at no cost. The service will provide assistance to team members working through the often complicated logistical and administrative tasks related to care, such as finding the right in-home aide, contesting medical bills, evaluating care providers or finding care options for veterans.

Hilton has developed a strong reputation as a purpose-driven company with a great workplace culture, driven by its team members. The company continues to be recognized for its exceptional and resilient workplace culture and team member benefits. In 2022, Great Place to Work and Fortune named Hilton the #2 Best Company to Work For in the U.S. Additionally, DiversityInc inducted Hilton into its Hall of Fame for the Top Companies in Diversity in May 2022, following the company landing at #1 on the Top 50 Companies for Diversity list in 2021.

Hilton is actively hiring. The company has nearly 2,880 hotel job openings available in the U.S., with levels spanning entry-level through general manager, at each of its 18 brands.