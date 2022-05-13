Hilton debuts at Largest Hospitality Complex in Bengaluru, India

Hilton and Embassy Office Parks REIT (Embassy REIT), India’s first publicly listed real estate investment trust, announced the opening of Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park and Hilton Convention Centre at Embassy Manyata Business Park (Embassy Manyata), Bengaluru. The 266-room hotel from Hilton’s flagship brand and connecting conference facilities join the 353-room Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park, which opened earlier this year. The dual-brand hotel and convention centre form Hilton Hotels Embassy Manyata with the complex owned by Embassy REIT and managed by Hilton.

With 619 rooms, Hilton Hotels Embassy Manyata is one of the largest hotel complexes in South India, and amongst the biggest in the country. The complex brings a unique hospitality offering to North Bengaluru with two hotels, five distinct dining experiences, a state-of-the-art convention centre and a retail hub in the works. Situated within close proximity to retail and leisure facilities in North and Central Bengaluru as well as important commercial business districts, the complex is also conveniently located within a 30-minute drive from Kempegowda International Airport.

Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton, said, “With the resurgence of global travel networks, India represents tremendous opportunity for Hilton and the hospitality industry at large. As a key strategic market for Hilton, we are thrilled to build on our growth momentum in India with this milestone launch, and further strengthen our partnership with Embassy REIT. These highly anticipated openings will set a new benchmark for hospitality in Bengaluru and place us in a strong position to usher in a new era of business travel.”

Michael Holland, CEO, Embassy Office Parks REIT, said, “The opening of the Hilton hotel and convention centre at Embassy Manyata creates a hospitality anchor at the entrance of one of the largest business parks in India. In particular, it adds a much-desired conferencing space that benefits not only our corporate occupiers but Bengaluru as a whole. Embassy REIT’s partnership with Hilton continues to grow with the opening of this integrated complex which we are confident will emerge as Bengaluru’s brightest beacon of hospitality.”

A confluence of world-class accommodations, amenities and service from two distinct brands – Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Garden Inn – provides more options for the modern traveller. Guests can enjoy ‘bleisure’ experiences with technology-enabled efficiencies throughout their stay, a spectrum of meeting and event spaces, a collection of five distinct dining experiences and access to a rooftop temperature-controlled swimming pool and a spacious fitness centre with pool views.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the dual-branded hotel offering direct access to approximately 60,000 square feet of convention space, guests can enjoy integrated cutting-edge MICE experiences in the heart of North Bengaluru. The one-of-a-kind complex offers seamless scalability for physical and hybrid events powered by advanced event technology solutions. The convention centre redefines the Indian convention landscape and caters to events of varying scales. It includes a 13,000-square-foot pillarless grand ballroom that can accommodate up to 1,500 guests, and multiple versatile meeting and event spaces.

“With the revitalisation of travel and ramp up of in-person meetings and events in Asia Pacific and around the world, the opening of one of the largest hospitality complexes in South India is extremely timely. The extensive array of spaces for meeting and events of all scales, and unique variety of dining concepts prime both Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park and Hilton Garden Inn Embassy Manyata Bengaluru to be highly sought-after destinations for guests looking for a place to gather and connect. We look forward to bringing memorable experiences to life through the light and warmth of Hilton’s signature hospitality,” said Alexandra Jaritz, senior vice president, brand management, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

The complex is located at Hebbal, Outer Ring Road, Nagawara, Bengaluru 560 045. For more information or to make a reservation, click here or call +91 80 6901 2345 / 6911 2345.