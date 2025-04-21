Hilton Continues to Expand Luxury Portfolio with the Signing of Waldorf Astoria Turks and Caicos

Hilton announces the signing of a branding and management agreement for Waldorf Astoria Turks and Caicos Dellis Cay, set to redefine Caribbean luxury when it is expected to debut in 2028. As Waldorf Astoria’s first resort and branded residences in Turks and Caicos, this exclusive sanctuary will offer unparalleled sophistication, blending the seclusion of a private island with the brand’s legendary service.

Nestled on Dellis Cay, a pristine, low-density island easily accessible from the U.S. East Coast, the resort will feature villa-style accommodations and over three miles of unspoiled beachfront along the sapphire waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Catering to discerning travelers, the journey to Waldorf Astoria Turks and Caicos Dellis Cay will be an experience in itself, with guests arriving via a scenic 25-minute boat transfer from Providenciales, gliding through calm waters. The landmark addition underscores the iconic Waldorf Astoria brand’s new era of luxury, anchored by the highly anticipated return of Waldorf Astoria New York, and recent or upcoming debuts in Osaka, Costa Rica, London, Sydney, Hanoi, and now, the breathtaking Turks and Caicos.

“The signing of Waldorf Astoria Turks and Caicos Dellis Cay marks a momentous milestone for Hilton’s expanding luxury portfolio. Our dedication to providing bespoke experiences will come to fruition in a one-of-a-kind retreat that harmonizes natural beauty and tranquility with refined sophistication,” said Pablo Maturana, vice president, development, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton. “We are proud to extend the reach of our award-winning brands in the Caribbean where we plan to nearly double our presence in the coming years. The luxury segment is a strategic priority for Hilton and this development is an important step in meeting the growing demand of sophisticated travelers, in collaboration with our esteemed partners Desarrollos Hotelco.”

Waldorf Astoria Turks and Caicos Dellis Cay will feature 175 elegantly-designed guest rooms and branded residences, offering flexible configurations to suit every guest’s needs. The resort will include 62 dedicated hotel guest rooms and suites, comprising 42 luxuriously appointed rooms with private spaces, 10 elegantly designed suites with spacious outdoor spaces, and 10 exclusive beachfront bungalows featuring private terraces and plunge pools, delivering the pinnacle of elegance and seclusion.

For those seeking the ultimate Caribbean lifestyle, Waldorf Astoria Residences Turks and Caicos Dellis Cay will offer 65 residential units, including condominiums and residential beach and ocean villas, each designed to embody refined island living. This includes nine opulent six-bedroom ocean villas and eight five-bedroom beachfront villas, both providing unmatched grandeur. The two-bedroom condominiums can be configured with connecting rooms to create standalone one-bedroom suites and individual guest rooms, adding an additional 48 keys to the overall offering.

“We are delighted to introduce Turks and Caicos to our growing footprint of global destinations that will be home to the incomparable allure of the Waldorf Astoria brand,” said Dino Michael, senior vice president and global head, Hilton Luxury Brands. “With a legacy of timeless elegance and impeccable service, Waldorf Astoria Turks and Caicos Dellis Cay will offer discerning travelers and residents a truly bespoke experience, expertly blending bold design and unforgettable moments of discovery in a pristine oceanfront locale.”

The resort’s design will artfully integrate its standalone buildings into the natural landscape, characterized by sandy shores, shimmering waters, and lush tropical vegetation. Meticulously crafted to evoke harmony, the landscape establishes a deep connection between the architecture, interiors, and the surrounding environment, with verdant greenery flowing freely to enhance the sense of tranquility.

Guests will enjoy world-class amenities, including a variety of culinary options such as an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a beach and pool bar and grill, and the brand signature Peacock Alley. This space will combine a legacy of culinary traditions while celebrating the lifestyle and flavors of the island, offering locally inspired craft cocktails and light bites.

Designed as the ultimate destination for leisure and relaxation, the resort will feature a 13,455-square-foot spa, complemented by a 1,600-square-foot fitness center, high-end retail, a serene library retreat, and both adult and family pools. Additionally, the resort will provide an exceptional setting for both intimate gatherings and grand celebrations, with a 2,690-square-foot ballroom and a stately 484-square-foot boardroom, each tailored to host unforgettable events with unparalleled service.

The signing represents the debut of Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts on the Caribbean island broadening Hilton’s presence in the region where it aims to nearly double its footprint by adding 35 new properties to its current portfolio of over 45 hotels and resorts. Hilton’s momentum in the Caribbean and Latin America continues to grow, with more than 280 open hotels and a robust pipeline of 135 properties.

This property is a significant addition to Waldorf Astoria’s portfolio in Latin America, which includes Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, Waldorf Astoria Cancun and Waldorf Astoria Panama. In April 2025, the brand is set to debut in Costa Rica with the opening of Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, and Waldorf Astoria San Miguel de Allende is planned for 2027. The upcoming openings will also include branded Waldorf Astoria Residences, contributing to an exclusive global portfolio of more than 20 residential properties currently operating or in development under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand.