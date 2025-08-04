Hilton Celebrates Triple Win in J.D. Power 2025 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study℠

Hilton secured the top spot in three categories of the J.D. Power 2025 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study with Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton each earning the highest rankings in guest satisfaction in the Upper Midscale, Midscale and Upper Midscale/Midscale Extended Stay segments, respectively. These No.1 rankings reinforce Hilton’s leadership in delivering exceptional hospitality across every price point. Tru by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton have maintained their top rankings for three consecutive years. In total, 13 of Hilton’s world-class hotel brands were evaluated in this year’s study for their commitment to guest satisfaction, eight of which ranked at or above their respective segment’s average.

“At Hilton, we are committed to delivering outstanding guest experiences across every one of our brands, whether they’re visiting for a night or settling in for an extended visit,” said Bill Duncan, senior vice president and global category head, All Suites and Focused Service Brands, Hilton. “The recognition by J.D. Power once again is a powerful reflection of the dedication of our team members and the trust our guests place in us during every stay.”

Hampton by Hilton

#1 in Upper Midscale Guest Satisfaction

Hampton’s top ranking highlights the brand’s unwavering commitment to consistent quality—offering thoughtfully designed accommodations and amenities, including the beloved signature Hampton waffle. It also reflects the team’s dedication to delivering exceptionally friendly, authentic service, all backed by the 100% Hampton Guarantee—making it a trusted favorite for both business and leisure travelers.

One of the most recognizable hotel brands in the world, Hampton by Hilton earned an overall customer satisfaction index ranking of 694 (based on a 1,000-point scale), the highest among Upper Midscale hotel brands. Hampton’s top ranking underscores the brand’s consistency and warm, friendly and authentic service as a favorite for both business and leisure travelers.

Tru by Hilton

Highest-Ranked Midscale Brand for Guest Satisfaction, Three Years in a Row

For the third year in a row, Tru by Hilton was named the best in guest satisfaction among Midscale Hotel Brands with an index score of 723. With its unique, intuitive design, modern amenities and strong value proposition, the game-changing and spirited hotel brand continues to resonate with today’s cross-generational travelers.

Home2 Suites by Hilton

Highest in Upper Midscale/Midscale Extended Stay Guest Satisfaction, Three Years in a Row

Also, for the third consecutive year, Home2 Suites by Hilton was ranked No. 1 for guest satisfaction among Extended Stay Hotel Brands in the Upper Midscale/Midscale category with a score of 711. Home2 Suites serves extended-stay travelers looking for comfort, flexibility and affordable lodging, and is one of the fastest-growing brands in Hilton’s history.

The North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index (NAGSI) Study was redesigned for 2025, so scores are not comparable with previous-year studies. Now in its 29th year, the NAGSI Study measures overall hotel guest satisfaction based on performance in seven core dimensions (in alphabetical order): check-in/check-out; connectivity; facilities; food and beverage; guest room; staff service; and value. The 2025 study benchmarks the performance of 102 brands across nine hotel segments and is based on responses from 39,219 branded hotel guests for stays between May 2024 and May 2025.