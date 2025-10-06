Hilton Announces Partnership with INSPIRE Entertainment Resort in South Korea

Hilton has announced the signing of a landmark agreement between its flagship brand, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, one of Asia’s premier leisure destinations. INSPIRE Entertainment Resort will continue to manage the property under a franchise agreement.

South Korea is a premier destination for leisure travel within Asia, attracting a growing number of visitors each year. The nation’s vibrant tourism industry shows no signs of slowing down, with increasing interest from both domestic and international travelers.

This strategic partnership introduces Hilton to one of South Korea’s most dynamic destinations and is poised to further accelerate South Korea’s tourism sector, drawing a diverse array of guests and elevating the country’s appeal as a world-class travel hotspot.

INSPIRE, an expansive integrated entertainment resort featuring 1,275 rooms, is ideally situated just a 15-minute drive from Incheon International Airport. The property boasts three uniquely themed hotel towers, South Korea’s first 15,000-seat performance arena, an indoor water park beneath a stunning glass dome, extensive MICE facilities, a vibrant outdoor entertainment park, a casino, a 150-meter digital entertainment street, and a lively selection of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Hilton Hotels & Resorts is renowned for hosting some of the world’s most iconic experiences and events, making guests feel connected and re-invigorated. Guests will have the opportunity to discover INSPIRE’s distinctive resort experience, nestled in the scenic Yeongjong Island area of Incheon, where five-star hospitality and a wide array of entertainment options are offered within a single integrated destination.

“This partnership highlights our unwavering commitment to expanding Hilton’s footprint across South Korea, while introducing our largest property in the Asia Pacific region. By uniting Hilton’s century-long legacy of exceptional hospitality with INSPIRE’s visionary destination, we are poised to redefine the guest experience—delivering unforgettable moments for both international travelers and local guests alike,” said Clarence Tan, senior vice president, Development, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hilton, a hospitality leader with global reputation and powerful loyalty ecosystem, which will enable INSPIRE to connect more deeply with travelers across Asia and beyond,” said Chen Si, president of INSPIRE Entertainment Resort. “This collaboration will mark a crucial milestone in INSPIRE’s journey to becoming a world-class entertainment destination, delivering extraordinary experiences that transcend borders and generations”.

“Hilton was one of the first international hotel brands to enter South Korea in 1983. For over 40 years, Hilton has set international hospitality standards for the country as well as contributing significantly to the growth of tourism. Our partnership with INSPIRE continues Hilton’s journey and momentum to provide unparalleled travel experiences for guests from South Korea and abroad,” said Joseph Khairallah, area vice president, head of Japan, Korea & Micronesia, Hilton.

INSPIRE Entertainment Resorts, A Hilton Partner Hotel, will participate in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, exclusive member discounts, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.