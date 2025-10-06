Hilton Debuts Hilton Garden Inn Mexico City Polanco

Hilton has announced the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Mexico City Polanco, a 10-story hotel strategically located in the stylish Polanco neighborhood known for its cultural attractions, posh shopping district and worldly cuisine and vibrant nightlife. Owned by Grupo Hotelero Gosa, the hotel features 81 thoughtfully designed guest rooms and an outdoor restaurant with views of the Chapultepec Castle, one of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to Hilton Garden Inn Mexico City Polanco, right in the heart of one of the most vibrant and exclusive areas of the capital,” said Jerónimo Gómez, general director, Grupo Hotelero GOSA. “The hotel is the perfect choice for travelers seeking affordable upscale accommodations, and Hilton’s signature service, combined with genuine Mexican hospitality.”

Hilton Garden Inn Mexico City Polanco offers an inviting atmosphere with warm, glowing service and elevated food and beverage experiences, including an all-day specialty restaurant, with a panoramic rooftop terrace overlooking the iconic Chapultepec Forest. For those on the go, it features a 24-hour, retail space with a curated selection of freshly prepared light bites, beverages and treats.

For the ultimate comfort, each guest room is equipped with an HDTV, ergonomic workspace, minibar, and coffee maker. The hotel also features signature brand amenities, including complimentary Wi-Fi, a 24-hour fitness center, and a fully equipped meeting room for up to 50 guests.

Situated in the heart of Polanco, Hilton Garden Inn Mexico City Polanco is one kilometer from the financial district, shopping, dining and cultural attractions, providing guests with access to the best that the vibrant neighborhood has to offer. Its enviable location is 15 kilometers away from Benito Juarez International Airport and 13 kilometers from Reforma, giving guests easy access to the city’s most iconic landmarks and attractions, such as Auditorio Nacional, Plaza Antara, and the Angel of Independence. In addition, it is close to renowned cultural and entertainment venues, including the Inbursa Aquarium, the historic Chapultepec Castle, and a wide range of museums such as the National Museum of Anthropology, Soumaya Museum, and the Museum of Modern Art, among others.

Hilton Garden Inn Mexico City Polanco’s guests can enjoy the benefits of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi.

Hilton currently has a portfolio of nearly 110 hotels and resorts open in Mexico, including 15 Hilton Garden Inn hotels. The company is actively pursuing additional growth opportunities and currently has a robust pipeline of more than 45 hotels in the country.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit Hilton Garden Inn Mexico City Polanco or call 55 5262 0840