Curio collection by Hilton introduce all-suite resort along California’s gold coast

Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton, Southern California’s only all-suite oceanfront resort nestled between Malibu and Santa Barbara in Oxnard, California, will debut this fall following a multi-million-dollar renovation.

The Spanish Hacienda-style resort will be reimagined as part of Curio Collection by Hilton, a global portfolio of more than 100 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts handpicked for their independent and unique character. The 250-all-suite beachfront resort, formerly the Embassy Suites Mandalay Beach Resort will be newly named Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach and is now accepting reservations for stays starting October 1, 2022.

“Our hotel’s transformation embraces comfort, ignites senses and harmonizes with nature, offering a welcoming oasis of unexpected experiences, said Ben Ly, general manager, Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton. “Zachari Dunes truly reflects SoCal effortless sophistication with Spanish-inspired architecture, sugary dunes and the glow of the California sun.”

Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach is a short, picturesque drive up the scenic California Gold Coast from Los Angeles. Inspired by the essence of the ocean and the natural beauty that surrounds it, the reimagined resort will feature spacious accommodations, exhilarating adventures, and divine culinary delights, perfect for an effortless California getaway.

From poolside breakfast to beachside brews, elevated culinary experiences will be on the menu at Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton. Inspired by the bounty of the Oxnard Plain and its pristine coastal waters, Ox & Ocean offers refined cuisine and unique craft cocktails in true So-Cal fashion. For those on the go, Sugar Beats, a converted Airstream trailer, offers locally roasted coffee and on-the-go offerings to start the day, and locally crafted beers and canned cocktails each afternoon to accompany fresh-caught seafood and Cali-inspired handhelds.

For those seeking adventure and fun, the hotel offers guests the opportunity to fully indulge in everything that Zachari Dunes and Mandalay Beach have to offer. Henry’s Sundries and Gear Rental, a one-stop shop, has been designed with comfort in mind so guests can leave their beach gear at home. From bicycles and boogie boards, to GoPros, longboards, Hoverboards, gaming systems and more, Henry’s allows guests to pack light, borrow equipment and enjoy all experiences the resort has to offer.

Boasting over 23,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, Zachari Dunes offers endless opportunities with one-of-a-kind venues. With indoor spaces ideal for team meetings, corporate retreats, or large conferences to oceanfront spaces such as the resort’s 3,000 square-foot Playa Vista Lawn. Sitting steps above the beach, Playa Vista Lawn makes the perfect backdrop for the most elegant weddings, beachside bashes, networking gatherings and more. Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach is the ideal setting for any occasion from 15 to 400 attendees.

Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.

Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton is located at 2101 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, CA. To make a reservation for Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton, please visit zacharidunes.com.