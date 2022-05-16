Omni Hotels & Resorts names Kurt Alexander President

Omni Hotels & Resorts is pleased to announce that Kurt Alexander has been appointed president of the company, replacing Peter Strebel, who will now take on the role of chairman of Omni Hotels & Resorts.

Alexander will assume his new role on May 1, 2022, after spending the last five years as the company’s CFO. As Chairman, Strebel will provide strategic counsel to the company. Both Alexander and Strebel will report to Blake Rowling, president of TRT Holdings, the parent company of Omni Hotels & Resorts.

“Peter has been an outstanding leader for Omni Hotels & Resorts over the past four years,” said Blake Rowling, president of TRT Holdings. “The pandemic was the darkest time in our industry’s history, and Peter’s leadership was invaluable to get us through. In many ways, Kurt has been preparing for this role for several years; collaborating with Peter on all consequential company decisions. He is wise beyond his years and is the right person to serve our associates and guests going forward.”

“I’m very honored by this opportunity and humbled by the support, confidence, and encouragement that I have received from Blake and Peter,” said Alexander. “I have been fortunate to be on Peter’s team and to have a front row seat to his leadership over the last four years - particularly during COVID. I look forward to partnering with him and our incredible family of associates as we continue to deliver memorable experiences to our guests and compelling returns to our owners.”

“I have every confidence in Kurt’s abilities and his dedication for the work we do. We share a common set of values, and a shared business philosophy,” said Strebel. “Over the last four years, we have been tested in ways that we could have never imagined, and now that we are seeing an uptick in business and travel trends, I feel that now is the opportune time to channel my skills in the areas that really fuel my passions, and I am grateful to have an ownership who will support me in this transition. I whole-heartedly congratulate Kurt, and I am certain that he will do an exceptional job. I look forward to working alongside him in our new roles.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since joining Omni Hotels & Resorts in 2014, Alexander has worked with all disciplines of the company to address strategic priorities, while also overseeing shared services, corporate accounting, capital finance, procurement, risk management, property tax and financial reporting. He has held a number of positions within the company, including vice president of finance, director of strategic planning & asset management and he participated in the company’s Executive in Development (EID) program when he joined the company, which allowed him to work across functions at the hotel level. Prior to his work at Omni Hotels & Resorts, Alexander spent a decade working in professional services, including public accounting and investment banking, both of which involved work in the travel and hospitality space.

Alexander attended Duke University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics. He also received a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Northwestern University. Alexander resides in Dallas with his wife, Melissa, and their two children.