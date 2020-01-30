Dream Las Vegas expected to debut in 2023

Dream Hotel Group has announced plans to debut its flagship lifestyle brand, Dream Hotels, in Las Vegas.

The company hopes to develop a free-standing luxury lifestyle hotel on the strip by 2023.

Construction on Dream Las Vegas is expected to begin in early 2021.

Dream Las Vegas will feature 450 stylish, well-appointed guest rooms and suites, seven dining and nightlife venues, including a rooftop pool deck, bar and lounge.

There will also be three feature restaurants, two additional bar and lounge concepts on the gaming floor, and a grab-and-go café on the street level, as well as 12,000 square feet of private meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness centre and on-site parking.

The 21-story luxury hotel tower will feature a diverse mix of dramatic venues distributed vertically throughout the composition roof decks and terraces of the hotel design.

When complete, Dream Las Vegas and its distinctly iconic architecture, will introduce a new and refreshing luxury lifestyle focused hotel and a, innovative and welcome addition to the Las Vegas skyline.

“Las Vegas is one of the most exciting, entertainment-fuelled cities in the world and the new addition of a free-standing, ground-up Dream Hotel located directly on the Las Vegas Strip will deliver an even bigger, bolder, brighter reason to visit.” said Judy Chen, director of development, Dream Hotel Group.

Centrally located on famed Las Vegas Blvd, across the street from Mandalay Bay Resort and Bali Hai Golf Club, Dream Las Vegas will be one of the first hotel properties seen from the iconic Welcome to Las Vegas sign.

It will be adjacent to the private aviation terminal at McCarran International Airport, two streets away from the new Allegiant Stadium (future home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders), and nearby T-Mobile Arena.