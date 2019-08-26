Hi Fly welcomes latest Airbus A330neo to fleet

Hi Fly has taken delivery of a new A330neo on lease from Air Lease Corporation.

The aircraft is configured with 371 seats in a two-class layout, with 18 high comfort lie flat business class seats and 353 economy seats.

All seats are equipped with the latest generation in-flight entertainment system, and mood lighting is available throughout the aircraft

Hi Fly is a privately owned Portuguese wet lease specialist operating an exclusive all-Airbus fleet.

The A330 will be deployed to further expand Hi Fly’s long-haul wet lease and charter operations worldwide.

Hi Fly operates an all Airbus fleet of 20 aircraft including four A320 family aircraft, 15 A330/A340 planes and one A380.

As a wet lease specialist, Hi Fly provides aircraft on lease for short notice airline operations, with crew, maintenance and third-party insurance provided in a service-ready package.

The A330neo is the new generation A330, comprising two versions: the A330-800 and A330-900.

The aircraft shares 95 percent commonality with the previous A330.

It builds on the proven economics, versatility and reliability of the A330, while reducing fuel consumption by 25 per cent per seat versus previous generation competitors.