South Western Railway to accept PayPal

South Western Railway passengers can now pay for tickets using PayPal on its website and app.

PayPal is one of the biggest names in processing online payments for purchasing products and services; offering a fast, convenient and secure way to pay for train tickets online.

Passengers can pay for their journeys by a simple click of the PayPal button without the need to enter and share their card details.

Additionally, passengers using the services are covered by PayPal’s Purchase Protection.

PayPal is free, easy to set up and has more than 200 million users worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

SWR still accepts other forms of payment, including Visa, Mastercard, Maestro and American Express.

Peter Williams, South Western Railway commercial director, said: “We have always believed in offering the best and safest payment options to our customers.

“Adding PayPal to our existing methods of payment offers a safe, easy to use and swift way for our customers to buy their train tickets online and through the SWR app.”