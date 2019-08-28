American Cruise Lines honoured by Time magazine

American Cruise Lines’ latest modern riverboat, American Song, has been selected for Time magazine’s World’s Greatest Places list.

The annual list highlights 100 destinations around the world that are breaking new ground, leading industry trends and offering visitors an extraordinary experience, according to Time.

The coveted annual list was selected by Time’s correspondents around the world, with each selection based on “quality, originality, innovation and influence”.

American Song certainly checks all those boxes, as it is the first modern riverboat in United States history.

The remarkable small ship is also the first in American’s ground-breaking series of five modern riverboats.

The second ship, American Harmony recently debuted on the Mississippi, with the third and fourth expected to join the fleet in 2020.

American Song is the country’s first major style departure from the classic paddlewheel riverboats that have been plying rivers in the United States since the early 1800s.

Showcasing gorgeous interior design elements, from a four-story glass atrium to a patent-pending opening bow and retractable gangway, American Song inspires.

She also has the largest staterooms in the industry, private furnished balconies, full-size bathrooms and the finest amenities available.

Time’s World’s Greatest Places list can be seen both online and in the September 3rd issue of the magazine on sale now.

At the same time, American Cruise Line is considered the World’s Leading River Cruise Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.

For more information about American Cruise Lines and American Song, please visit the official website.