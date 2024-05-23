Heritage Resorts & Golf in Mauritius Introduces the Ultimate Family Summer Holiday

Heritage Resorts & Golf in Bel Ombre, Mauritius, offers exactly what’s needed for an exciting family summer holiday. With their new Family & Kids programme and introduction of the Petit Ecolo Passport that encourages children to learn about nature, families can embark on a journey of adventure and discovery at their premium resorts.

And it’s perfect for the summer holidays as two children up to 12 years old can stay and eat free between May and September 2024.*

Both Heritage Awali and Heritage Le Telfair transform into a playground that promises an exceptional escape for both young and older guests. The complimentary Timomo Kids Clubs curate a myriad of activities for all ages, designed to awaken the creativity of young minds, encourage exploration, learning, and shared fun, orchestrated by a dedicated team of professionals.

3 to 11-year-olds can learn about sustainability with The Petit Écolo Passport, guiding children, and families through the treasures of Bel Ombre whilst raising awareness about environmental issues. The riveting guide encourages families to partake in a fun yet educational expedition including learning more about Parakeets at the Bel Ombre Nature Reserve and exploring Chamarel 7 Coloured Earth.

The complimentary Timomo Baby Club also offers a nurturing haven for babies and toddlers from 0 to 35 months old. With its welcoming doors open seven days a week, this sanctuary provides a safe environment equipped with childcare facilities.

From idyllic picnics amidst the picturesque landscapes of Le Château de Bel Ombre to exclusive spa treatments for children, gourmet workshops, family bonding on the golf course, aquatic adventures at the C Beach Club, open-air cinema nights at the Boma, and an introduction to Sega dancing, Heritage Resorts & Golf is the ultimate destination to fulfil the desires of every family member.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Family & Kids programme also introduces a range of activities linked to sustainability, marine education through the Yellow Submarine, and recycling workshops. Children can also explore Africa’s largest seashell museum, the World of Seashells; learn all about the fascinating life cycle of shells and even have a go at designing their own.

Bel Ombre is part of UNESCO’s “Man and Biosphere” programme, a label that recognises the region’s commitment to bringing humans closer to nature, specifically the beautiful 180 species that call Bel Ombre home.

Heritage Resorts & Golf, through its sustainable development initative, Now for Tomorrow, is deeply committed to promoting low impact stays. The hotel brand aspired to preserve the beauty of nature for future generations and inspire young guests to forge a closer connection with nature while supporting the cause of planet preservation.

The Family & Kids programme includes a special offer, which includes two kids up to 12 years old staying and eating free at the resort, between May and September 2024.*

Raoul Maurel, Chief Operations Officer, says: “Our elevated Family & Kids programme and wonderful Timomo Kids Clubs ensures our guests can enjoy their holiday while knowing their children are in safe hands. Families can take part in a world-class range of activities in the heart of Bel Ombre, there is so much fun to be had with a focus on exploration, nature and sustainability.

“We want our guests to have a holiday of a lifetime and immerse themselves in the wonders of Mauritius, we’re located in a truly beautiful setting. Children want to feel engaged and consistently entertained so our bespoke Family & Kids programme has been designed to encompass everything our brand stands for, we offer families with the perfect holiday itinerary.”

Highly qualified teams, trained in first aid and childcare, oversee the well-being of young guests. Notably, Heritage Le Telfair has been honoured with the Worldwide Kids 2023 accreditation, underscoring the resort’s dedication to delivering reliable childcare services that families can entrust.

Heritage Le Telfair is a five-star plantation style all-suites hotel providing luxury accommodation, whilst delivering a high level of personal service. The hotel offers a refined escape that combines elegant architecture with fine dining across a sumptuous choice of restaurants. Rates start from £215 per night for a Deluxe Suite for up to 2 adults and 2 children.

Heritage Awali is an all-inclusive five- star hotel that offers the perfect balance of affordable luxury, family fun and an exceptional range of activities to live out unforgettable island experiences. Rated as the ‘Best Family Resort in Mauritius’ at the 2023 World Travel Awards, the hotel offers an array of restaurants including a Boma experience, plus complimentary baby and kids club. Rates start from £320 per night for a Deluxe Room Garden View for up to 2 adults and 2 children.

For further information and to book visit www.heritageresorts.mu