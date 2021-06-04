Norwegian continues to plot gradual recovery

Traffic figures at Norwegian for May continue to be affected by international travel restrictions and therefore low demand.

However, passenger numbers have shown a noticeable increase in volume in line with vaccination roll-outs and changes to entry restrictions and quarantine regulations.

In May, 96,909 customers flew with Norwegian, which is approximately 23,000 more than at the same time last year.

Compared with May last year, the total capacity increased by 41 per cent and passenger traffic was up 97 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the load factor in May was 55 per cent, an increase of 16 percentage points compared with last year.

“Despite low volumes, we are experiencing an increasingly positive trend in the number of bookings for the summer and autumn period.

“This is especially noticeable in the Scandinavian market.

“The increase in the number of bookings demonstrates a clear connection with the announced and gradual opening of society and the relaxing of travel restrictions by government authorities.

“We are prepared and ready to increase our route network to meet future customer demand,” said Jacob Schram, chief executive of Norwegian.

Norwegian operated ten aircraft in May, mainly on Norwegian domestic routes.

The company operated 99 per cent of its scheduled flights in May, whereof 96 percent departed on time.