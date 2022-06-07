Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah launches ‘Green Room’

At Green Room, it’s all about the experience, and what an experience it is. This unique hideaway is a premium dining venue with a twist. Featuring vibrant entertainment and music that are matched perfectly by the tantalizing Italian and Asian infused dishes. This stunning new addition to the already incredible Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah is sure to have guests flocking to get a peek at the alluring setting.

Situated in an undisclosed corner of Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah, Green Room is only accessible via a restricted corridor, adding to its exclusivity and charm. As you enter Green Room, you will be greeted by the iconic Soho Garden standard of music and chinking of glasses – even before you spot the glamorous bar area. Once inside, you’ll encounter an electric atmosphere with private booths and lush green velvet armchairs placed under dramatic chandeliers; it’s as though you have entered another world of luxury and glamour.

Let your imagination run wild with the endless possibilities in store at this exclusive, first-class venue. To celebrate the launch of Green Room there are several events and offers set to take place every single night of the week for the lucky guests. Dining at Green Room means you’re in for a special night every night. Here, you can enjoy a delectable dining experience, paired with the elements that make Green Room so special – from an incredible menu to an exquisite wine list and captivating entertainment. Without a doubt this is one of Dubai’s premiere dining experiences.