Air Canada’s New Holiday Film Celebrates Togetherness

Air Canada is celebrating the holiday season with a new, heartfelt short film to enchant Canadians with a message of togetherness. Launching today across Canada, the animated spot stars a baby loon who gets separated from its family on the annual journey south for the winter

The baby loon finds its way back to its loved ones in an unexpected way that is sure to give Canadians a jolly surprise.

“Together for the Holidays”, opens with the baby loon and its family soaring through the Canadian skies as a strong gust of wind pushes the protagonist out of its parents’ path. However, all is not lost. With a safe landing in a whimsical new place, the baby loon makes a new friend and life-changing new memories. The final act sees the baby loon reunited with its family, new friend in tow, reminding us togetherness makes the holidays merry and bright.

The spot also features music from two Canadian artists: Where You Are by Tenille Townes, one of Canada’s most critically acclaimed country singers and Les échardes by Charlotte Cardin, a four-time 2022 Juno Award winner. Their emotive songs and lyrics add the soundtrack to our story.

“It’s been a tradition for us to use magic and wonder in our storytelling when it comes to our holiday ads, as it is one of the most celebrated and heartfelt times of the year,” said Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand, Air Canada. “Air Canada takes great pride in being the airline that plays a role in uniting family and friends to help them celebrate these special times.”

“Together for the Holidays”, developed with FCB Canada, launches today in multiple forms. A combination of 90-second and 60-second versions will be shown in cinema, 60-second and 30-second versions on televisions across Canada, and 30-second and 15-second versions on social media and digital platforms.

View the video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7APZ0hIN80