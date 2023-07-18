JA RESORTS & HOTELS LAUNCHES BOOK DIRECT INCENTIVE

JA Resorts & Hotels is launching an enticing summer promotion, rewarding GHA DISCOVERY members with an additional D$50 (DISCOVERY Dollars) when guests book direct on jaresortshotels.com, ghadiscovery.com or via the GHA DISCOVERY app.

Guests who book between 17 July to 31 August for stays up till 31 December will earn an extra D$50 to spend on room charges, dining, spa treatments and other indulgences for future bookings. Rewards can be redeemed for a period of up to six months, with funds available from 48 hours after check-out.

JA DISCOVERY is JA Resorts & Hotels’ guest loyalty programme. In partnership with GHA DISCOVERY, members can enjoy exclusive benefits at every level (Silver, Gold, Platinum and Titanium), advancing their membership by accumulating room nights, reaching eligible spend amounts and staying with multiple hotel brands. DISCOVERY Dollars are earned on eligible purchases during a stay from day one of membership, with a value of D$1 equivalent to USD1.

The additional D$50 reward is valid on stays at all JA properties, including the idyllic Indian Ocean properties of JA Manafaru in the Maldives’ secluded Haa Alifu atoll, JA Enchanted Island, the luxurious hideaway in the protected Sainte Anne Marine National Park in the Seychelles, and JA Enchanted Waterfront on the east coast of Mahé. In the UAE, guests can earn their reward at JA The Resort, Dubai’s largest experience resort featuring 1 million square metres of experiences across three unique hotels, as well as JA Hatta Fort Hotel in the Highlands of Dubai, JA Ocean View Hotel in the popular JBR beach area and The Manor by JA located in Al Furjan.

For more information, visit www.jaresortshotels.com.