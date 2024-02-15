Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris Unveils Luxurious New Suites by Designer Pierre-Yves Rochon

Designed by Pierre-Yves Rochon, the acclaimed French designer who is behind the interiors of Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, the renovated Suites harmoniously blend classic and contemporary design elements, featuring chic and timeless decor, in line with the George V spirit and design heritage. The epitome of elegance and harmony, they reflect the essence and heritage of the Hotel, blending comfort with modern convenience. This includes cutting edge technology such as home connectivity, lighting and entertainment systems to provide guests with a seamless and immersive experience.

Exuding the feel of typical Parisian apartments, the Suites cocoon with their warm and homey ambience. Each Suite has been appointed with French parquet floors paired with a highly curated selection of materials and furnishings, including classic pieces of art, modern artworks and Lalique wall sconces. Equipped with balconies or terraces, the suites offer breath-taking views of the Eiffel Tower and some of the city’s most striking landmarks, and are the ideal base for a long weekend or a city break.

Duplex Suites City View

With their two floors, spacious and majestic living areas, and private terraces and balconies offering breath-taking views of the Eiffel Tower, the two Duplex Suites City View exude the feel of residential Parisian apartments. Spread over 1400 square feet (130 square metres), both are adorned with rich textiles, and harmoniously blend classical elements of Louis XVI with a modern design.

Upon entering Duplex Suite 814, guests are first impressed by the magnificence of the living room and its centrepiece – an expansive white and gold screen embellished with intricate oriental motifs. Bringing light and a touch of modernity to the space, the screen pays homage to the ornamentation found in 18th century Parisian bourgeois homes, when Chinese works of art and decorative items featuring exotic landscapes were much in vogue. With its wall panelling in soft nut-brown tones and its stunning oak staircase featuring a French Art Deco ironwork balustrade that leads up to the first floor, the Suite stands outs for its quintessentially Parisian feel – a feeling enhanced by its intimate balcony with views of the Eiffel tower. On the first floor, the charming bedroom is adorned with a typical marble fireplace, while in the bathroom, a blend of wood, marble and gold fixtures creates contrasting visual appeal, accentuating the unique attributes of each material to create a sophisticated, clean look.

Bright and flooded with natural light, the spacious Duplex Suite 815 offers stunning views of Paris’s skyline with its two large terraces where guests can sit back and enjoy breakfast or dinner while taking in glorious panoramic vistas. Embellished with muted greens colours, soft greys and gilded accents, it exemplifies sophistication and elegance. A wooden staircase lined with 19th century paintings leads to the first floor living space, where walls are embellished with toile de Jouy fabrics – a signature of the George V. On the first floor, the Suite’s homelike feel is enhanced by a spacious and luminous bedroom with generously sized balcony overlooking the Marble Courtyard, and a marble bathroom offering superlative views of the Eiffel Tower from its freestanding bathtub. For guests eager to enjoy a stay with family or friends, the Suite also has a separate bedroom looking out towards the Eiffel Tower, complete with its own bathroom.

The Parisian Suite

The Hotel completes its collection of Signature Suites with this new Parisian Suite that has the feel of a bourgeois Parisian apartment. Guests will be charmed by the bright and spacious living areas flooded with natural light, the private kitchen, the intimate dining room with marble fireplace and the large terrace – perfect for an al fresco meal or evening drink as the sun sets over the Marble Courtyard.

Muted tones of cream, yellow and blue come together in perfect harmony, complemented by meticulously selected French marquetry. Walls are adorned with a blend of classic and contemporary artworks, introducing a splash of colour to the overall aesthetic. The serene colour palettes seamlessly extend into the bathroom, where meticulously crafted crystal Lalique parakeet sculptures designed by Pierre-Yves Rochon serve as captivating focal points. Spread over 1500 square feet (140 square metres), the Parisian Suite has a connecting room, making it the perfect choice for families and groups of friends, and the perfect pied-à-terre in the heart of Paris.

The Grand Premiere Suite

Upon stepping through the entrance, guests find themselves enchanted by the distinctive allure of this Grand Premiere Suite 500, where an atmosphere of refined charm beckons serenity and indulgent comfort. The foyer showcases an elegant tapestry in muted mauve tones, artfully evoking ancient landscapes. A splendid Louis XVI-style marble and wood dresser and exquisite French parquet flooring seamlessly echo the allure of quintessential Parisian residences. The sophisticated ambiance is further accentuated by a colour palette of subdued greys, creams, and powdery hues, dominating the splendid living room and dining area. This meticulously curated design harmoniously marries contemporary paintings with timeless classical furnishings. In the bedroom, walls adorned with toile de Jouy and 19th-century paintings ensconced in golden frames extend an irresistible invitation to unwind, offering a haven of relaxation after a day spent traversing the captivating streets of the capital.